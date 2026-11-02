Labor urged to define agenda as pressure builds after next rate rise

Five months after major housing tax changes, Labor faces pressure to clarify its direction as poor polling and internal disagreement persist.

Pressure is building on Labor to define itself clearly and stake out a new direction, with that pressure set to ramp up after the next rate rise, predicted this week.

Five months after what Jim Chalmers described as the most significant tax reform in a generation, the question of where the government stands remains difficult to answer. Four months ago, Anthony Albanese reminded his caucus of something Paul Keating had said: that Labor was like a bicycle. Keating said it more than once and on one occasion attributed the sentiment, though not the phrase, to Gough Whitlam. Gough understood that the ALP was like a bicycle, Keating said.

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It only stands up when you pedal. If you stop pedalling it falls over. If you run out of ideas and you run out of push and you run out of drive, it just sort of lays to one side. Michael Gordon recounted in his biography of Keating that the speech in which Keating said this, matched by Whitlam praising Keating, marked a rapprochement between the two men.

There was a historical resonance, perhaps unintentional, to Albanese's use of the quote. Keating has at times been a sharp critic of this government, but after this year's budget he swooped in to defend Labor's taxation agenda against its critics. There was a nice symmetry in Albanese quoting Keating's olive branch to Whitlam, perhaps while offering an olive branch of his own.

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This made sense because the budget marked this government's strongest declaration of purpose, stepping into the Labor tradition to which both Whitlam and Keating were attached. With their housing tax changes, Albanese and Chalmers chose to do something significant about our increasingly unequal society. There was a second part that would likely have appealed to Keating.

Chalmers argued that Labor's changes to housing taxes would improve productivity by making sure people were investing in areas most likely to drive economic growth, rather than areas most likely to benefit from tax incentives. Poor polling can cloud judgment. Polling doldrums are too easily read as proof that a government is not just unpopular but bad at governing.

Chalmers housing tax productivity argument

We should be cautious about such judgments when poor polling is almost certainly driven greatly by inflation, a large part of which is outside the government's control. Yes, the government plays some part. Is the government adrift? In one sense, no. Albanese has kept pedalling since the budget, with action on migration, AI, the NDIS, the digital duty of care and gambling.

Whether those policies work is another question. And remember, it has only been five months. But there is another answer. The government seems to be falling into a malaise in which at least some of its MPs begin to believe polling offers an authoritative answer to whether it is doing a good job.

Newspapers are full of Labor ministers and MPs offering views about each other. Disagreement is not wrong, but it is most useful when it is serious argument over policy and ideology. So far, much of this backgrounding seems to be political whingeing. Senior figures are taking it seriously.

Pressure Labor define direction after rate rise

You will not get many stronger mea culpas from senior ministers than Chalmers' recent admission. A type of urgency is building in the media that Labor must define itself clearly and perhaps stake out a new direction. That pressure will ramp up after the next rate rise. Labor must be wary of jumping at shadows.

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A sudden swerve would look like panic, and a pivot in the dying weeks of the year is unlikely to succeed as voters switch off. Labor must not assume the ship, or bicycle, will right itself, partly because of one significant difference between this term and its first term. It is easy to see this term's housing tax changes as equivalent to last term's tax cuts changes.

Both are about equity, both involved breaking promises, and both brought concerns about Labor's future to the fore. But the changes to the stage 3 tax cuts were announced just over a year before the election. Afterwards, the government went fairly quiet until a policy burst at the beginning of election year. The housing tax changes were announced two years before the likely date of the next election, leaving significantly more time to fill.

What is Labor's agenda? More fundamentally, what is the character of this government? Senior figures must surely be thinking about this. Does Labor continue down the path it set in the budget, of a boldly reforming equity-focused government?

Labor equity agenda growth and inflation risks

Or is that the one big risk it allows itself before reverting to the more cautious approach of most of its first term? On inflation, there must be serious savings announced in the December budget update, but this will not answer the larger economic questions. Does Labor cut spending aggressively in the new year, despite risks of recession?

Does the growth agenda that Albanese has begun to speak about mark some new stage, or is it only a new phrase for old policies? Beneath this is a bigger question: whether the government goes decisively in one direction or, understandably in the face of enormous uncertainty and risk, proceeds by trial and error, pedalling as slowly and carefully as it can. These are devilishly difficult questions. They will be defining.

The government will likely not rush to answer them in the next two months, but over the next year, through action or inaction, they will be answered.