A former producer's assistant on Countdown remembers how Molly Meldrum arranged for her to drive his Rolls-Royce to Sydney for the Countdown Awards and how her mother warned him an Egyptian pyramid fragment would bring a curse.

A former producer's assistant on Countdown has recalled how Molly Meldrum's generosity shaped two defining episodes of her time on the show, including the night her mother warned him he would be cursed.

The Golden Ticket to Peak Pop Countdown

The writer, barely 23 at the time, won the role of producer's assistant with Countdown in the early 1980s, which she describes as arguably the era of peak pop. How she inserted herself into that coveted position remains a mystery to her. Countdown was the star turn at ABC Melbourne's Ripponlea studios. Competition among the PA cohort was stiff, and tenure was limited to two years, after which a queue of eager applicants waited.

Also read Ian Molly Meldrum, Australian music icon and Countdown talent coordinator, dies aged 83

For those lucky enough to be selected, it was a chapter to be cherished. Australian music at that time was at its zenith, in no small part due to the influence of Molly. The weekly production schedule brimmed with talent. Rock gods graced the stage, and the crew shared the pungent, rarefied air of rock royalty.

Other than Midnight Oil, most stars of the time were eager to appear on the show, and a backstage pass to that era was a golden ticket. Molly could be both magnificent and maddening, his generosity of both spirit and deed constantly on display. For the writer, his kindness was demonstrated in two defining episodes.

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She may have been the designated producer's assistant, but that position did not afford her the ticket to Sydney from Melbourne to work on the highlight of the production year, the Countdown Awards. It was the hottest ticket in town and not to be missed, but the ABC budget could not be stretched to admit her, and she was devastated. No amount of cajoling would convince the executive producer to increase the budget to include a needy and lowly assistant.

Molly recognised her disappointment. After all, he knew only too well the desperate fear of missing out on the event. He, too, had charmed his way into many seminal music moments. He hatched a plan to ensure her participation.

Molly Lends His Rolls Royce to Desperate Assistant

Meldrum had a packed agenda and needed to jet in and out of Sydney. While there, he needed wheels, and his mode of transport was somewhat grander than the average Avis rental. He needed his Rolls-Royce. What better way of getting his car, and a bereft PA, north than giving her, along with some other young friends, the keys and some petrol money.

The car was a magnificent beast, with lots of futuristic toys, including a VHS in the back and a phone, which were groundbreaking at the time. She does not doubt there was a bar somewhere within its carriage. While behind the wheel she may have felt the part, but she certainly did not fit it. Somewhat vertically challenged, reaching the controls and pedals of this dream machine was very much a stretch.

She cared not. It was the only time she was going to be in charge of a Rolls-Royce. She was in disbelief, but she was not alone in that. As they traversed the highway, those observing the hip young things in their artistically torn jeans were in no doubt that they were undeserving of such passage.

Eyebrows were raised along the route. Somehow the constabulary was informed and they were duly pulled over. She recalls some fast talking and no doubt a call to Molly on the bat phone before they were allowed to proceed unhindered. Molly was delighted to have his swanky Sydney wheels delivered, thanked them for the transport and ensured they were safely accommodated.

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Everything was great, until the Rolls was nicked a couple of days later. No doubt the cops ignored the young culprits inside the stolen vehicle, having heard the story of the highway hipsters from earlier reports.

However, the group was stranded and had no mode of homeward passage. Of course Molly came to their rescue. If they could get their parents to book the flights home, he would reimburse them. True to his word, cheques were written for all the wayward waifs, and he even picked up the tab for the airport taxi.

A Mother Meets Molly and Faces Potential Curse

The second kindness involved her mother, a teacher of many things including music, English, history and Egyptology, which was Molly's personal passion. Once he heard of her interest, he insisted she attend one of his many soirées. After a certain age, no one wants their mum to accompany them to a party of peers, and certainly one that would more than likely get interesting pretty quickly. But her mother was not to be deterred.

She donned her best and brightest attire and, once in attendance, made a beeline for the host. Molly made such a fuss of her, showing her all his Egyptian trinkets. His latest treasure was offered for viewing with great pride. He told her it was a piece of the pyramid, addressing her as Barb.

Her mother was ashen. She told him he could not have removed it, that it was sacrilege and that he would be cursed. Molly was crestfallen but unabashed. A week later his house burnt down.

The curse of the Pharaohs was realised. He never mentioned the conversation, and it remained one of her mother's unburied treasures, its retelling trotted out regularly. The writer says she will never forget his warmth and delight in spending time with a fellow follower. Despite the outcome, he really had enjoyed meeting her mum, and the respect was mutual.

She admits she does not possess his loyalty and lapsed as a friend, something she will always regret. It was her loss, as he did not want for friends and was deserving of all the love and respect earned.