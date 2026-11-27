Olivia Hargroder, born with Down syndrome and given a 20 per cent chance of surviving surgery at nine weeks, has graduated from NIDA's Young Actors Studio and stars as Sonja in Bus Stop Films' Boss Cat.

Olivia Hargroder is used to being underestimated. Born in 1999 with Down syndrome and a hole in her heart, doctors gave her a 20 per cent chance of surviving the operation she underwent at nine weeks.

Specialists predicted she would struggle to walk, talk or hold down a regular job. When Hargroder told her school careers counsellor she wanted to study acting at NIDA, the teacher laughed. The famed institution, she was told, was for the elite. In the years since, Hargroder has proved them all wrong.

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Hargroder Stars in Boss Cat Film

Not only did she graduate from NIDA's Young Actors Studio, she scored the lead role in Boss Cat, a film from Bus Stop Films, a not-for-profit global leader in inclusive filmmaking. Boss Cat stars Hargroder as Sonja, a young woman whose mother has just died. When her estranged grandmother tries to force her into a group home, Sonja channels her explosive temper into something more positive: a high-energy dance style known as krumping.

If you dream and believe, you can achieve anything, says Hargroder. She spoke via Zoom alongside her mother, Kerry Read, whom she tearfully describes as non-stop supportive of me. Read also appears in the film, and Hargroder had a lot of fun playing around with their scenes together. It is also because people underestimate you, Read adds, and you actually do have very good aim.

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Away from acting, Hargroder has worked at a local supermarket, Coles, for almost nine years. Her boss has praised her work ethic and the good vibes she creates in the store. She sings, dances and loves cracking jokes during conversations. Her worst habit is dancing wherever she goes.

Dancing at Coles and Acting Dreams

I work at Coles and I got into trouble for dancing to Coles Radio, she says. You cannot stop me from dancing, from connecting with that feeling, that song, and telling a story. That connection helped her understand Sonja. She has the same dream I do: becoming a professional dancer, Hargroder says.

She dances to process difficult emotions and so do I, but not so aggressively. When Sonja gets angry, she dances. Her greatest fear is being typecast as a person with Down syndrome. I worry that people won't see that I'm an actor, she says.

If there's a character that doesn't have Down syndrome, I don't want people to think someone with Down syndrome can't play that role. It should be open to everyone. Hargroder also reflects on missed opportunities. Sometimes, when things don't work out, another opportunity comes along, so why bother having regrets?

I do get sad but then I pull myself up and go, You know what? I'm going to move on. She auditioned for the movie Reminders of Him. Her turning point came through two operations on her knees in 2015 and 2016.

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Knee Operations Transform Her Life

She had hypermobility in both knees; every time she began to walk, she would fall over and break a bone. The one sport she could do was swimming because she couldn't fall over in the water. She attended a regular high school but could not light a bunsen burner or do cookery classes. She could not stand at a bench and chop something.

She could not even dance safely, and it affected all areas of her life. When I had the operation on my first knee, I couldn't believe how many things I could do, she says. I could run, I could jump, I could dance, I could literally do anything. The surgeon told her to wait a year for the second operation.

He gave her a list of rehab exercises to achieve and she absolutely smashed it. It was very tough but I got through it. The surgeon thought she would have to wait a year for the second operation, but he was very impressed and did the second knee sooner than planned. I would love to thank my surgeon because if it wasn't for him, I wouldn't have these amazing knees that can do absolutely everything, Hargroder says.

Music Friendship and Film Memories

She also finds strength in music, especially Shake it Off by Taylor Swift. You might get a negative comment in your life and then that song will remind you to just be yourself, she says. I went to Taylor Swift's concert and I would love to go on tour with Taylor Swift as a dancer one day. That's been a dream of mine for such a long time.

Boss Cat was filmed over a year ago. It was freezing cold, so if I time-travelled, I would definitely take warmer clothes, she says. She met her best friend on the film: Jessica Trueman, who plays Sonja's best friend, Lilly. Her bubbly personality is infectious and makes me feel so much joy.

She also got on really well with Elijah Williams, who plays Hakim, and is close with Julia Savage, who plays Sonja's sister Emma. Honestly, I felt I was on cloud nine the whole time, Hargroder says. Take 7 appears in Spectrum every Saturday.