The bucket-list map is shifting, with familiar destinations finding new energy, and less obvious corners of the globe finally coming into their own.

Our appetite for travelling to the locations that starred in series or movies shows few signs of abating. If 2027’s line-up of releases is anything to go by, Monaco will be at the top of our set-jetting wishlist.

The Mediterranean principality plays a role in Bradley Cooper and Margot Robbie’s as-yet unnamedprequel and has transformed everywhere, from the legendary Hotel de Paris to the alleyways of Monaco’s old town, into the 1960s. Meanwhilecast has checked into Place du Casino for a part of their Cote d’Azur capers. Even Emily Cooper makes an appearance on the Monaco Grand Prix pit lane during the final season of.

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Formula One is ever-increasing in popularity thanks to the series and Monaco’s status as the most glamorous race of the season has only been bolstered by hometown hero Charles Leclerc, his fashionista wife, Alexandra and the couple’s miniature dachshund, Leo. Want to arrive in style? The Venice Simplon-Orient-Express adds Monaco as a new destination for 2027, 50 years on from the Monte Carlo auction that helped breathe life back into the legendary train.