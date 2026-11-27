A new travel guide highlights Monaco, The Tweed, Albania and Algeria as key destinations for 2027, driven by film and TV productions, food scenes and post-communist transformations.

Monaco will be at the top of the set-jetting wishlist for 2027, according to a new travel guide. The Mediterranean principality plays a role in Bradley Cooper and Margot Robbie as-yet unnamed Ocean Eleven prequel.

Monaco has transformed everywhere, from the legendary Hotel de Paris to the alleyways of its old town, into the 1960s. Meanwhile The White Lotus cast has checked into Place du Casino for a part of their Cote d Azur capers. Even Emily Cooper makes an appearance on the Monaco Grand Prix pit lane during the final season of Drive to Survive. Formula One is ever-increasing in popularity thanks to the series.

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Monaco status as the most glamorous race of the season has only been bolstered by hometown hero Charles Leclerc, his fashionista wife Alexandra and the couple miniature dachshund, Leo. Want to arrive in style? The Venice Simplon-Orient-Express adds Monaco as a new destination for 2027, 50 years on from the Monte Carlo auction that helped breathe life back into the legendary train.

Tweed Region Earns Top Travel Destination

Once the place you would skip past on your way to the Gold Coast or Byron Bay, the word is well and truly out on the Tweed. Sitting on the border of NSW and Queensland, the region pristine coast and burgeoning dining scene have earned it a spot on Lonely Planet Best in Travel list and Expedia top 10 destinations for 2027.

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Credit goes to that irresistible blend of stellar surf beaches, ancient volcanic landscapes, World Heritage-listed rainforest, luxe new accommodations and a wave of exciting and hatted dining options. Its culinary credentials, supercharged by a steady influx of capital city chef talent, are increasingly a major drawcard. This includes the annual five-day Savour the Tweed festival, held in October, which has become a fixture on the national food calendar.

Leading the charge is Pipit in Pottsville, where woodfired technique meets seriously inventive flavours over six courses. Then there is Potager, with its stunningly simple farm-to-table ethos, and Casuarina Bar Bruto, going full pelt on the tapas and Barcelona vibes. Between whale spotting at Tweed Heads and long lunching in the breezy Hamptons-style dining room of Halcyon House Paper Daisy, there really are plenty of reasons to visit.

Emerging African Destinations Gain Popularity

Lesser-known African countries and unfamiliar regions of favourite African destinations are attracting new attention. Instead of just joining safaris in Kenya, travellers are also heading to its laid-back island of Lamu. Lamu offers the UNESCO World Heritage-listed old town winding alleyways, the striking fort and white-sand beaches. Similarly, Mozambique is increasingly popular for a combination of bush thrills and beach chills.

Countries such as South Africa, Tanzania and Botswana face more competition from Namibia, a destination rich in desert-adapted wildlife, stirring adventure and spectacularly stark scenery. In West Africa, there is Ghana, Togo and Benin which are all becoming a much more trusted trio, with tours by World Expeditions, Intrepid Travel, G Adventures and On The Go.

Albania Offers Coastal and Mountain Treks

Strolling through the boutique-lined streets of Blloku, Tirana fashionable cafe-filled district, it is hard to imagine that just 40 years ago, the city was the capital of one of the world most isolated totalitarian nations. Under Stalinist dictator Enver Hoxha, the regime banned everything from typewriters to facial hair. Even by the Balkans standards, Albania post-communist transformation is extraordinary. Beyond the capital lies 450 kilometres of glorious coastline along the Adriatic and Ionian Seas, backed by a rugged mountainous interior.

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If you only do one hike, make it the 19-kilometre trail from Theth to Valbona. This rewarding trek over a 1795-metre-high mountain pass delivers stride-stopping vistas of snow-dusted peaks and forested ravines. Intrepid Travel 10-day Hiking the Balkans trip includes this and other signature treks in the Dinaric Alps. Most trips start or end in Tirana, a rapidly developing city with an intriguing clash of architectural styles.

This includes everything from 21st-century synagogues and Ottoman-era mosques to Italian Renaissance banks and brutalist Communist eyesores. Why visit now? Albania fast-tracked bid for European Union membership will inevitably bring more visitors and higher prices. Go soon to beat the rush.

Algeria Provides Safe Historical Exploration

Safety concerns that once deterred tourists are firmly in the past for Algeria. The nation shares the same Smartraveller advisory rating as Morocco and the UK, yet receives a fraction of their visitors. Tourism remains in its infancy so do not expect fine dining and five-star service. What you will find is heartfelt hospitality and a warm welcome.

What are some of the historical highlights of Africa largest nation? Extraordinary Roman ruins, like Djemila and Timgad, are both sprawling UNESCO World Heritage sites with intricate mosaics, chariot-worn streets and yawning public forums. Elsewhere, there are colossal stone mausoleums built for Numidian royalty in the 3rd century BC and the remains of an ancient coastal Carthaginian trading post at Tipaza.

Head south into the Sahara Desert to see fortified hilltop settlements established in the 11th century by the Mozabites, a Berber people who retain their own distinctive dialect, attire and customs. And then there are the cities. The capital, Algiers, is a busy Mediterranean port with sweeping French colonial boulevards and a 1000-year-old UNESCO World Heritage-listed casbah.

Meanwhile, 2000-year-old Constantine, known as the City of Bridges, occupies a dramatic hilltop setting with a dizzying collection of ravine-leaping spans. Though France 132-year occupation of Algeria ended in 1962, its legacy lingers in the language, architecture and patisseries. Last year film adaptation of The Stranger, Albert Camus landmark novel set in 1930s French-colonised Algeria, offers an evocative recreation of the era.