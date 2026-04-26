White House Dinner Intruder Identified as California Tutor and Programmer

Cole Tomas Allen, 31, from California, has been identified as the suspect who attempted to breach security at the White House Correspondents Dinner. He was found to be armed and is facing federal charges. Investigations reveal a background in computer science and engineering, alongside work as a tutor.

A man identified as Cole Tomas Allen , a 31-year-old tutor and computer programmer from California, was apprehended after attempting to breach security at the White House Correspondents Dinner held at the Washington Hilton in Washington D.C.

Authorities allege Allen was carrying a shotgun, a handgun, and multiple knives when he was intercepted. Interim DC Police Chief Jeffery W. Carroll stated that investigators currently have no indication of any other individuals being involved in the incident. Allen is now facing serious federal charges, including the use of a firearm during a crime of violence and assault on a federal officer with a deadly weapon.

He is scheduled to appear in US District Court on Monday, with prosecutors anticipating the filing of additional charges. While Allen was not injured by gunfire, he was taken to Howard University Hospital for a medical and psychological evaluation following his arrest. Details emerging about Allen paint a picture of a highly educated individual with a background in both engineering and computer science.

Social media profiles matching the suspect reveal he holds a master’s degree in computer science from California State University-Dominguez Hills, earned after completing a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from the California Institute of Technology in 2017. During his time at Caltech, he participated in a Christian student fellowship and a Nerf gun combat group.

A 2024 interview with Allen, conducted by a local Los Angeles ABC station during his senior year, highlighted his innovative work on a prototype emergency brake system for wheelchairs, demonstrating a desire to apply technology to improve the lives of others. For the past six years, Allen has been employed by C2 Education, a company specializing in college admissions counseling and test preparation, where he was even recognized as ‘Teacher of the Month’ in 2024.

The company has yet to release an official statement regarding the incident. Beyond his professional life, Allen also pursued personal projects, including the development of a video game based on molecular chemistry for the Steam platform, and was reportedly working on a new “top-down shooter” combat game set in outer space. The investigation has led authorities to Allen’s residence, a modest two-story home in Torrance, California.

Following news of the attempted breach, the street was quickly cordoned off by police, with helicopters circling overhead as news crews and concerned neighbors gathered. The house appeared unoccupied at the time, with two Hondas and a bright blue motor scooter parked in the driveway.

The California Institute of Technology confirmed that an individual named Cole Allen graduated with an undergraduate degree in 2017 but refrained from confirming whether this was the same individual involved in the Washington D.C. incident, citing privacy concerns. The university issued a statement unequivocally condemning the act of violence. FBI officials are actively seeking any information related to the case and have urged anyone with relevant details to come forward.

The incident has raised serious security concerns surrounding high-profile events like the White House Correspondents Dinner and prompted a review of security protocols. The motives behind Allen’s actions remain unclear as the investigation continues, and authorities are working to piece together a comprehensive understanding of the events leading up to the attempted breach





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