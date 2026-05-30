White House Order Proposes Halving Recommended Childhood Vaccines, Sparking Controversy and Legal Challenge

A recent White House order instructs the CDC to nearly halve the number of recommended childhood vaccines, based on an assessment led by anti-vaccine activist Robert F. Kennedy Jr. The move has been criticized by medical experts and a group of 15 states, who argue that it could lead to a resurgence of preventable diseases and strain state resources. The assessment uses Denmark's vaccine policies as a benchmark, despite Denmark's unique characteristics differing significantly from the US.

In a move that could significantly impact the health of US children, a recent White House order instructs the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ( CDC ) to nearly halve the number of recommended childhood vaccines.

The order, issued with little fanfare on Friday, is based on a January assessment by the Department of Health and Human Services, led by anti-vaccine activist Robert F. Kennedy Jr. The assessment suggests removing vaccines against seven diseases from the CDC's schedule, including those for Hepatitis A, Hepatitis B, rotavirus, influenza, and chickenpox (varicella). It also proposes reducing the number of doses for the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine.

The order directs the CDC and its Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) to review the assessment and clinical data to update the vaccine schedule. The White House stated that the US vaccine schedule should align with scientific evidence and best practices from peer countries while preserving access to current vaccines.

However, the move has been met with criticism. A group of 15 states has filed a lawsuit against the administration, arguing that the proposed changes could make children sicker and strain state resources. They contend that the assessment uses Denmark's vaccine policies as a benchmark, despite Denmark's unique characteristics, such as its small, homogenous population and universal healthcare, which differ significantly from the US.

Dr. Anders Hviid, a Danish official, has previously noted the irony of Kennedy's health department relying on Denmark, given that Danish health officials have debunked Kennedy's theories of vaccine harm. Medical experts warn that altering vaccine recommendations could lead to a resurgence of preventable diseases, resulting in more sick children, doctor visits, and hospitalizations. Measles outbreaks, for instance, have been on the rise in recent years due to vaccination hesitancy





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Vaccines Childhood Immunization CDC White House Order Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Denmark Vaccine Hesitancy Measles Outbreaks Healthcare Policy

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