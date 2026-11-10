Trump Surprises Press with Dana White Appearance, Offers Him Press Secretary Job

UFC president Dana White joined Trump in an impromptu White House press briefing, where Trump offered him the press secretary job and joked about a cage fight with Biden.

President Donald Trump made an unexpected appearance in the White House press briefing room on Monday afternoon, accompanied by Ultimate Fighting Championship president and CEO Dana White.

The event was not listed on the official schedule. A press wrangler announced it with only a two-minute warning. Two minutes later, Trump walked in, flanked by White. The news conference was so spontaneous that staff did not have time to attach the presidential seal to the podium.

Also read Dana White Meets Trump After Joke About White House Role

Some live streams missed the start of Trump's remarks. The most obvious sign of a surprise event was that half the chairs were empty, unlike a typical presidential news conference where the room is packed. This masthead rushed over from the office, about a 10-minute walk away, and caught most of the second half of the half-hour show. In retrospect, the appearance might have been predicted.

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White Meets Trump on Press Secretary Role

White had announced he was going to meet Trump on Monday, after the president publicly but facetiously offered him the press secretary job.

"On to the next chapter," White said about meeting with Trump over the press secretary job. And all of a sudden, there he was, standing behind the briefing room podium. After a short rundown on the latest on Iran, which bore a close resemblance to Trump's past eight months of obfuscations on ending the war, he invited White to the microphone.

White hastened to add that he harbored zero political aspirations and that the past 24 hours of his life had been insane. A reporter then asked White who would win in a UFC cage fight between Trump and former president Joe Biden. White said Trump was the toughest, most resilient human being that I have ever met in my entire life.

White Discusses Trump and Pete Rose

Another reporter inquired about whether the president should posthumously pardon baseball player and manager Pete Rose for his tax fraud convictions. White felt it would be fair to do so, and Trump agreed. The stunt made for one of the more surreal moments in the press briefing room over the past two years, though undeniably, as Trump said, they were really just having a little fun.

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For some, the event, coming after Trump's 60 Minutes interview on Sunday and his jocularity with White, shows he can still be the charming showman when he wants to be, when he is not consumed by anger or spite or conspiracy. For others, it will affirm that as the sun begins to set on the Trump presidency, the whole thing has become a bit of a joke.

Vacancy in White House Press Secretary Role

Indeed, there has not really been a permanent White House press secretary since Karoline Leavitt went on maternity leave in April. She returned for a few weeks before quitting, and there has been no rush to replace her, save for the disastrous. Trump affirmed that he was kidding when he offered White the job, which seems obvious. But it can be hard to tell.

In this White House, especially after the midterm debacle, anything could happen. Just to be sure, reporters checked again with White that he was not taking the gig.

"Thank you for the offer - I do not want to be in politics," he confirmed. "I am devastated to hear this," Trump said as they shook hands. "Goodbye, everybody. "