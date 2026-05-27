White House to Host Historic UFC Fight on Trump's 80th Birthday

The Ultimate Fighting Championship will hold a fight at the White House on President Donald Trump's 80th birthday, part of America's 250th anniversary celebrations. The event includes a temporary arena, fan fest, and tickets allocated to military members. UFC president Dana White and Trump's friendship dates back to when Trump supported the sport in its early days.

The Ultimate Fighting Championship has released its latest rendering of the octagonal cage that officials are building at the White House for a fight scheduled on US President Donald Trump 's 80th birthday.

The image depicts a star-spangled arch over the cage on the White House South Lawn, with seating for thousands. Construction for the fight on June 14, one of several major events planned for the 250th anniversary of America's founding, is already under way. Trump is also planning a temporary IndyCar street-circuit race past landmarks including the Washington Monument and the US Capitol, to take place in August.

The temporary arena would hold more than 4000 people, and the White House Ellipse grounds would host a UFC Freedom 250 Fan Fest, where 75,000 to 100,000 people could watch the fights for free. Weigh-ins will take place at Lincoln Memorial. Trump said he has never seen anybody want anything so much as people want those tickets. He described it as a one-of-a-kind UFC event.

UFC president Dana White recalled that Trump brought up the idea while they were watching an event together. Trump leaned over and said they should do a fight at the White House. White said the initial conversation was on a Saturday, and by Monday the White House started calling to begin logistics.

White has 200 tickets to give out; Trump will give out 1000 tickets; Ari Emanuel, CEO of TKO Group Holdings which owns the UFC, has 200 tickets; and the rest will be awarded to members of the US military. The friendship between Trump and White has been mutually beneficial.

Before running for office, Trump allowed the UFC to hold fights at his properties when the sport was rebuffed by many public figures and derided as human cockfighting by then Senator John McCain. In return, White has spoken in favor of Trump at the Republican National Convention and has been instrumental in supporting his political career. The president often receives a hero's welcome when attending mixed martial arts events.

White House spokesperson Davis Ingle said the UFC event would be one of the greatest and most historic sports events in history, and President Trump hosting it at the White House is a testament to his vision to celebrate America's monumental 250th anniversary. The event is part of a broader series of celebrations for the nation's 250th birthday, including the IndyCar race and other festivities.

The UFC fight is expected to draw significant media attention and highlight the evolving relationship between sports and politics. Critics have raised concerns about using the White House for a commercial sports event, but supporters argue it underscores Trump's commitment to showcasing American excellence. The fight on June 14 will be a landmark occasion, blending martial arts spectacle with presidential pageantry





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