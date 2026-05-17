WHO Addresses Pandemic Concerns Over Ebola Outbreak in DRC

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has addressed pandemic concerns regarding the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). The outbreak, caused by the Bundibugyo virus, does not meet the criteria of a pandemic emergency but countries sharing land borders with DRC are at high risk for further spread. The UN health agency reported 80 suspected deaths, eight laboratory-confirmed cases, and 246 suspected cases as of Saturday in DRC's Ituri province across at least three health zones, including Bunia, Rwampara, and Mongbwalu. The DRC health ministry reported 80 deaths in the new outbreak in the eastern province. The outbreak is considered extraordinary due to the lack of approved therapeutics or vaccines for the Bundibugyo virus, unlike for Ebola-zaire strains. The DRC-Uganda outbreak poses a public health risk to other countries, with some cases of international spread already documented. Countries are advised to activate their national disaster and emergency-management mechanisms, undertake cross-border screening, and restrict travel and trade until 21 days after exposure. However, countries should not close their borders or restrict travel and trade out of fear, as this could lead to people and goods making informal border crossings that are not monitored.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has addressed pandemic concerns regarding the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). The outbreak, caused by the Bundibugyo virus, does not meet the criteria of a pandemic emergency but countries sharing land borders with DRC are at high risk for further spread.

The UN health agency reported 80 suspected deaths, eight laboratory-confirmed cases, and 246 suspected cases as of Saturday in DRC's Ituri province across at least three health zones, including Bunia, Rwampara, and Mongbwalu. The DRC health ministry reported 80 deaths in the new outbreak in the eastern province. The outbreak is considered extraordinary due to the lack of approved therapeutics or vaccines for the Bundibugyo virus, unlike for Ebola-zaire strains.

The DRC-Uganda outbreak poses a public health risk to other countries, with some cases of international spread already documented. Countries are advised to activate their national disaster and emergency-management mechanisms, undertake cross-border screening, and restrict travel and trade until 21 days after exposure.

However, countries should not close their borders or restrict travel and trade out of fear, as this could lead to people and goods making informal border crossings that are not monitored





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Ebola Outbreak Bundibugyo Virus Democratic Republic Of Congo Uganda World Health Organisation Pandemic Concerns High Risk Extraordinary Lack Of Therapeutics Lack Of Vaccines International Spread Cross-Border Screening Restricted Travel National Disaster Management Emergency-Management Mechanisms Travel And Trade Restrictions

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