WHO Chief Urges Community Cooperation as Ebola Outbreak Strains DRC, Uganda

The WHO director general calls for community involvement during a visit to eastern DRC, where protests over burial restrictions hinder Ebola containment. With no vaccine for the Bundibugyo strain, early treatment is key.

The World Health Organization ( WHO ) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Sunday appealed for community cooperation to contain the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo ( DRC ), amid protests against stringent medical protocols for handling victims' bodies.

During a visit to Bunia, the capital of Ituri province at the epicenter of the outbreak, he emphasized that everyone must be involved in the response.

'This disease is everybody's business and every citizen should be involved,' Ghebreyesus said at the opening of a new treatment center. Local residents have complained that restrictions on handling bodies violate traditional burial rites. This sentiment has been linked to at least three attacks against health centers, complicating efforts to control the spread. The current outbreak is caused by the Bundibugyo virus, for which no vaccine exists.

However, Ghebreyesus noted that infected individuals can recover with early medical support.

'If you come to health facilities when you have symptoms, you can get the support and recover,' he said. Five patients have already recovered, with four more expected to be discharged on Sunday. The WHO has recorded 906 suspected cases and 223 suspected deaths in the DRC. Neighboring Uganda has confirmed nine cases and one death.

Fighting between armed groups in the mineral-rich Ituri region has further complicated relief efforts, prompting Ghebreyesus to call for a ceasefire.

'No cause, no conflict, no grievance is worth condemning innocent people to death from a preventable disease,' he stated. Meanwhile, Brazilian health authorities are monitoring two patients for possible Ebola infection in Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro - one from DRC and one from Uganda. International aid has begun to arrive, with the European Union sending medical supplies and the US announcing $80 million in additional aid, raising its total commitment to $112 million.

However, Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) warned that the response is not keeping pace with the rapid spread.

'New suspected cases are being reported daily, yet hundreds of samples remain untested,' said MSF deputy director Alan Gonzalez. The WHO has declared the outbreak a public health emergency of international concern, noting this is the 17th Ebola epidemic in the DRC since the disease was first identified in 1976. The WHO estimates the death rate at between 30 and 50 percent. Health officials and aid workers have complained they lack basic supplies such as masks.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said national incident systems must be activated rapidly and that investments in pandemic preparedness must become permanent. Jean Kaseya, director general of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, wrote in the Financial Times that international support was vital and most effective when aligned with African strategies.

'Africa's response to Ebola must be defined by Africa itself,' he wrote. The outbreak underscores the need for robust health systems and community trust in public health measures





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