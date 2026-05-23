WHO declares Ebola outbreak in Congo a public health emergency of international concern, alarming Uganda

The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the outbreak of a rare strain of Ebola in Congo a public health emergency of international concern, prompting concern in neighbouring Uganda, which has confirmed three new cases of the deadly disease. The WHO has said late detection, the absence of vaccine or virus-specific therapeutics, widespread armed violence, and high mobility among the population make Congo especially vulnerable to the outbreak.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the outbreak of a rare strain of Ebola in Congo a public health emergency of international concern, prompting concern in neighbouring Uganda , which has confirmed three new cases.

Nearly 750 suspected cases and 177 suspected deaths have been recorded in Congo, the epicenter of the outbreak. Late detection, the absence of a vaccine or virus-specific therapeutics, widespread armed violence, and high mobility among the population in Congo make it especially vulnerable.

Two of the new Ugandan cases, including a driver and a health worker, are linked to the country's first confirmed patient, while the third case is a woman from Congo who sought treatment in Uganda after travelling with mild abdominal symptoms. All identified contacts linked to the confirmed cases are being closely monitored, urging the public to remain vigilant and report suspected symptoms





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World Health Organization (WHO) Ebola Outbreak Congo Uganda Late Detection Absence Of Vaccine Suspected Cases Suspected Deaths Armed Violence High Mobility Infections Driver Health Worker Women From Congo Milder Abdominal Symptoms Bundibugyo Strain Public Health Emergency Of International Conce

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