Who Gives A Crap Data Breach: Personal Info Exposed

Who Gives A Crap warns customers of unauthorized access to personal details following a breach involving a US marketing software provider. Check your security status now.

Who Gives A Crap has officially informed its customer base that unauthorized parties accessed personal information due to a security incident involving a third-party software provider. The Australian toilet paper company sent out email notifications on Friday to alert users that their data from the online shopfront had been compromised during a breach linked to a US-based marketing partner.

Who Gives A Crap Breach Timeline Details

According to the official notice distributed to clients, the unauthorized access to systems operated by the US marketing software provider began on October 30. The breach was detected by the provider on October 31, and the affected systems were successfully secured by November 1.

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Who Gives A Crap currently states that it does not yet know whether any customer information was copied or downloaded by the intruders. The company confirmed that the exposed data included first and last names, email addresses, phone numbers, mailing addresses, and the total amount spent by individuals with the brand.

However, the company stressed that payment information, specific order details, and account passwords were not affected by this incident. Co-founder and chief executive Simon Griffiths assured customers that their accounts remained secure and were not directly accessed by the attackers, emphasizing that the breach originated from the external marketing provider.

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Who Gives A Crap Stakeholder Security Response

Who Gives A Crap has disconnected the affected third-party provider from its internal systems and changed access credentials while the investigation continues. The company stated it is communicating directly with the provider to understand the details of their own investigation to determine if further action is required.

Simon Griffiths apologized to customers, stating that the team is doing everything possible to monitor the situation and strengthen cyber security defences against future breaches. Who Gives A Crap noted there is currently no evidence that customer information has been misused, but they urged clients to remain vigilant.

Who Gives A Crap warned that scammers may use genuine personal details or purchasing information to make fraudulent communications appear legitimate. The company advised customers to be cautious of suspicious emails, phone calls, text messages, or letters that claim to be from the brand or its partners.

What Comes Next for Who Gives A Crap Users

Clients who are concerned about potential identity theft or scams have been directed to contact IDCARE for support and to report any fraudulent activity to Scamwatch. This guidance is part of Who Gives A Crap's effort to protect users from the secondary risks associated with data exposure.

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Who Gives A Crap is a subscription-based toilet paper company that relies heavily on its digital storefront for customer engagement. The incident highlights the risks associated with third-party marketing integrations and the importance of robust cyber security protocols for modern e-commerce operations.

As Who Gives A Crap continues to monitor the situation, customers are encouraged to stay informed through official company channels. The breach serves as a reminder for consumers to check their own security settings and be alert to any unusual activity related to their personal data.