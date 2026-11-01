Independent MP Monique Ryan has published her diary and will introduce a private member's bill requiring government MPs and lobbyists to disclose meetings, as Labor MP Mark Dreyfus says the prime minister should release his diary too.

Independent MP Monique Ryan has revealed the contents of her diary and will introduce a private member's bill on Monday requiring government MPs and lobbyists to publish their meetings.

The member for Kooyong said the federal government's obstruction of information about who had the ear of ministers before policy decisions was corrosive to public trust. She said Australia lagged behind its peers, including the United Kingdom and New Zealand, and most state and territory governments already disclose stakeholder meetings at least quarterly. The NSW Independent Commission Against Corruption has previously called for the same measure.

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Calls for Minister Diary Disclosure

Labor MP Mark Dreyfus said the public were entitled to know how ministers spent their time, and suggested the prime minister should do the same. Diaries should be made available on request, he said, with appropriate national security and privacy exemptions. As attorney-general I released my diary, and I think that should be the position for all ministers, he said.

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Dreyfus, who represented himself in the Federal Court and won to force then-attorney-general George Brandis to reveal his diary, was dumped from Albanese's frontbench in a factional reshuffle last year. Dreyfus stopped short of endorsing voluntary disclosures for all ministers, saying compliance with the freedom of information scheme was sufficient. There is, I think, a pretty good argument for very regular disclosure of the activities of the head of the government, he said.

Ryan said her reforms won't pass without government support, but challenged Labor to adopt what she called a simple and cost-effective solution. In their heart of hearts, they know that if we want to oppose divisive forces and forces which are inherently undemocratic, like the far-right political forces and the far-left political forces, we have to restore people's faith in democracy, she said. It's just a question of lack of leadership.

If we had a number of ministers who felt strongly about this, who acknowledged the importance of it, we could change things very quickly. Ryan said Labor had a deliberate pattern of opacity. She said protracted fights to get diaries through freedom of information requests often turned up documents that were almost completely redacted. You spend months and months and months trying to get a ministerial diary, and then when you get it, it's all blacked out.

It's just incredibly frustrating and incredibly opaque, she said. Ministers and their opposition counterparts generally do not volunteer their diaries for public scrutiny. Some, including Treasurer Jim Chalmers, have complied with freedom of information requests. Others, including Transport Minister Catherine King, have heavily redacted schedules when forced to release them, with a recent FOI disclosure showing the days of the week blacked out.

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Government Resistance to Transparency

Nationals senator Ross Cadell was an outlier when he routinely declared his meetings while shadow minister for water and emergency management, though he no longer does so as a backbencher. Albanese has previously fought against the release of his 2022 diary, which ultimately revealed he had met with Qantas chief executive Alan Joyce before Labor controversially blocked competitor Qatar Airways from expanding, and after he claimed to have not been lobbied over the decision.

His team argued the disclosure would take up too many resources, an echo of Brandis' reasoning in 2014. The prime minister's office did not respond to a request for comment. Centre for Public Integrity executive director Catherine Williams said lobbying disclosures were crucial for visibility over undue influence in politics. I don't think there's any rational explanation to justify the federal government's failure to bring greater transparency to their lobbying interactions, she said.

It's a critical public trust issue, both from an integrity and from an equality perspective. Ryan said greater diary transparency also allowed the public to see how thoroughly governments consulted on an issue, pointing to Labor's gambling reforms. If we wanted to believe that they made this decision in good faith, it would be better if we knew that they met with both sides, she said. The Kooyong MP will publish her diary monthly.

The October release shows meetings with crossbench colleagues, media appearances and stakeholder engagement including with funder Climate 200, the Australian Cardiovascular Alliance, Victorian Legal Aid and the Australian Council on Smoking and Health.