Who is Really Running Iran? Power Shifts and Hardline Control Amidst Conflict

Following assassinations of top Iranian officials and a war with the US and Israel, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) appears to be consolidating power, leading to increased repression and internal power struggles. The current Supreme Leader's absence fuels speculation about his authority, while hardline figures gain prominence.

The recent conflict between the US, Israel, and Iran has triggered a critical question: who currently holds the reins of power within Iran ? Initial expectations of regime collapse following the assassinations of key leaders, including the Supreme Leader , have not materialized.

Instead, the Iranian government has demonstrably shifted towards a more hardline stance. While Mojtaba Khamenei formally assumed the role of Supreme Leader after his father’s death, reports from Iranians and analysts suggest that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) is increasingly dictating policy and intensifying its oppressive measures. Evidence of this shift is palpable within Iran itself. Citizens report a significant increase in security checkpoints, arbitrary arrests, and even executions.

The pervasive surveillance, including the monitoring of personal communications, has created an atmosphere of fear. This heightened repression contrasts sharply with the initial hopes for liberalization following the attacks. The regime’s response, characterized by internet shutdowns, satellite jamming, and the suppression of dissent, underscores its reliance on fear and terror to maintain control. Simultaneously, internal power struggles are becoming increasingly apparent, particularly between the civilian government and the IRGC.

This division is exemplified by conflicting statements regarding the Strait of Hormuz, where the Foreign Minister’s attempt at a diplomatic gesture was publicly rebuked by media outlets aligned with the IRGC, highlighting a clear divergence in strategic priorities. The absence of Mojtaba Khamenei from public view since assuming leadership further complicates the situation. His communications have been limited to written statements read by others, fueling speculation about his health and actual authority.

US officials have even suggested he is incapacitated, raising doubts about his ability to effectively govern. This void has allowed the IRGC to consolidate its power, with figures like Ahmad Vahidi, the new IRGC commander-in-chief, representing a more extreme and uncompromising approach. The appointment of such hardliners, coupled with the public disagreements over key strategic assets like the Strait of Hormuz, paints a picture of a regime fractured internally and increasingly reliant on force and intimidation.

The ongoing US military buildup in the Middle East, despite President Trump’s claims of victory, suggests that the situation remains volatile and the future of Iran remains uncertain. The struggle for control within Iran is not merely a political one; it is a battle for the very soul of the nation, with profound implications for regional stability and international security





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Iran IRGC Supreme Leader US-Iran Conflict Israel-Iran Conflict Regime Change Mojtaba Khamenei Ahmad Vahidi Strait Of Hormuz Political Instability

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