Stephen Miller Becomes 33rd White House Chief of Staff as Trump Prepares for Political Battle

Stephen Miller, a hardline immigration ideologue and longtime Trump aide, has been named White House chief of staff, succeeding Susie Wiles, as the administration signals a more aggressive posture.

Stephen Miller has become the 33rd White House chief of staff, capping a rapid rise from policy adviser to one of the most powerful figures in the Trump administration.

The 41-year-old was promoted last week after Susie Wiles, a more establishment Republican operative with deep Washington ties, moved on. Rumours had circulated for weeks. Miller previously served as deputy chief of staff and homeland security adviser in Trump second term. He was already a close aide during the first term.

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His new role gives him enormous influence over domestic and foreign policy. The appointment stunned Washington even though Miller was always a top contender. Joe Hockey, the former Australian treasurer and ambassador to the US, first met Miller in 2016. Hockey had contacted Donald Trump campaign team, believing the reality TV star would win the Republican nomination.

Miller, then a policy adviser, and campaign co-chair Sam Clovis visited the ambassador residence in Washington on a Friday afternoon. Clovis ate Tim Tams while Miller asked the questions. Miller said no country had reached out to them and asked why Hockey was doing it. Hockey replied that he thought they would win.

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By January 2017, Trump was in the White House. Hockey helped smooth over discord from the Obama administration refugee deal with Australia. It boiled over in an angry phone call between Trump and then prime minister Malcolm Turnbull. Hockey said those early encounters proved critical.

Australia Contacts and Early Years

He reminded them that when no other country would talk to them, Australia did. He said they have never forgotten and Stephen has never forgotten. Hockey added that people should not underestimate Miller. Miller is known as a hardline ideologue, with many calling him an extremist.

His inclination is not to compromise with Democrats or anyone else but to fight, particularly on immigration. His ascension signalled Trump was gearing up for battle. Semafor described him as a wartime consigliere, a depiction that became a page one headline in a News Corp tabloid. Democratic strategist James Carville texted Hockey shortly after Trump promoted Miller, comparing it to Caligula appointing his horse as consul.

Hockey said Miller matches Trump own instincts much more than Wiles. He said Trump is determined to take a more aggressive stand. Trump is at first instinct a fighter and a pugilist who will always feel the need to defend his corner. Miller was born in Santa Monica, California, into a Jewish family that fled Russian pogroms in Belarus between 1903 and 1906.

He was outspoken and combative from an early age. In college he appeared on right-wing talk shows and gave provocative speeches while running for student leadership. In a grainy video, a young Miller asks if he is the only one sick and tired of being told to pick up trash when there are janitors paid to do it, as other students booed and laughed.

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Rise at Duke and Early Accusations

He built his conservative profile at Duke University, writing for the student paper and appearing in national media. He notably defended three lacrosse players accused of rape while most others assumed their guilt. The claim turned out to be a hoax and the accuser, a black woman, later went to prison for murder. Miller has long been accused of being an extremist and white nationalist, characterisations he rejects.

In 2020, the chair of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus labelled him a known white nationalist and believer of white supremacist ideology, calling for his resignation. This week, Hakeem Jeffries, the Democratic leader in the House who is set to become Speaker next year, said Stephen Miller is a stone-cold racist and that his track record speaks for itself. Jeffries said he has zero interest in working with that kind of individual. This masthead sought an interview with Miller.

White House spokeswoman Taylor Rogers praised Miller for overseeing Trump commonsense agenda to secure the border, stop illegal aliens, reduce fentanyl overdoses and crime, and decimate dangerous cartels. She said Democrats have extremist and anti-American immigration policies and that the American people do not want a wide-open border and a mass invasion of illegal aliens. Rogers also said hardcore partisan Democrats refused to work with Trump and blocked popular policies.

She said Miller has a track record of spearheading bipartisan efforts including public safety reform, making cities such as Washington DC and Memphis safe again, drug pricing transparency and unleashing a nuclear energy renaissance. She said Democrats attack Miller because they know he is incredibly effective in Washington. Not only Democrats are wary. Republican congressman Marlin Stutzman of Indiana told Fox News it was a horrible decision, arguing Miller immigration policies destroyed the party goodwill with Latino voters.

Immigration Policy and Australia Deal

Miller has been focused on immigration from day one. He drafted one of Trump earliest and most consequential executive orders in 2017, prohibiting entry by foreign nationals from certain countries, the notorious Muslim ban. Trump signed it a day before his infamous phone call with Malcolm Turnbull. It made it harder for the president to honour a deal to accept 1250 refugees Australia had banished to Manus Island and Nauru.

It also meant Australians had to deal with Miller, whose hardline reputation was already evident. One former Australian official described Miller manner as cold, speaking on condition of anonymity.