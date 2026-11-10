China Deploys 2024 Market Support Playbook After October Stock Rout

Beijing is reviving its 2024 market-support measures after China's worst monthly stock decline in over a decade, with hedge fund Shiva Capital blaming state-owned insurers for the sell-off while regulators issue window guidance to prevent further selling.

Beijing is scrambling to contain a sharemarket rout only two years after the previous rescue, dusting off the market-support playbook it deployed in 2024. The People's Bank of China is providing low-cost funding for corporate share buybacks and liquidity for institutional investors.

The shadowy national team appears to have stepped up its operations, while regulators are again resorting to window guidance. This involves informally instructing institutional investors and brokerages not to sell. In October, China's stock market suffered its worst monthly decline in more than a decade. The blue-chip CSI 300 Index has fallen into a bear market from its late-June peak.

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National Team Steps In As Stocks Fall

Shanghai's semiconductor-heavy SSE Science and Technology Innovation Board 50 Index, or Star 50, has plunged as much as 4 per cent. So who has been selling? The blame game has already begun. Shiva Capital Group, one of China's biggest hedge funds, has pointed the finger at insurers.

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In a recent letter to clients, founder Hong Liang accused the insurance firms of piling into technology stocks near their July peak. They then slashed positions in late September. The behaviour was truly baffling, lamented the prominent investor, who has a large following on the mainland. Liang certainly has reason to deflect blame.

China has a long history of faulting private-sector investors, from quant funds to foreign asset managers, for igniting sell-offs. But he might just have a point this time. China had already endured a bear market in July, when momentum-driven trades suffered their worst loss in history. The pattern mirrored markets in South Korea and the US, where the red-hot semiconductor trade was hastily unwound.

Long-Only Investors Face New Scrutiny

Three months later, however, the usual suspects are harder to blame. Margin financing has already fallen, as has northbound turnover through the Stock Connect with Hong Kong. This suggests neither leveraged traders nor foreign hot money is behind the latest weakness. That leaves a different potential offender: long-only institutional investors.

State-owned insurers have been steadily increasing their stock holdings in recent years. China Life Insurance Co, for instance, has scaled up AI-related bets. It raised its equity allocation to 19.2 per cent of its portfolio by the end of June, from 16.9 per cent in 2025. Beyond the hunt for higher returns, insurers have been responding to policymakers.

Officials want them to provide more long-term capital to the stock market, a priority the head of China's securities regulator reiterated in a high-profile speech in mid-June. Talk about bad timing. In recent days, authorities have issued window guidance to several major insurers. They are required to report their equity holdings, refrain from cutting their losses, and align investment decisions with broader economic goals.

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The government now appears to be grappling with an unintended consequence of its own policy. Insurers may be more patient investors than hedge funds, but they still have to manage risk and meet claims and other liabilities. That limits their ability to sit indefinitely on mounting losses and can force them to cut exposure during severe market downturns. Insurers, in other words, cannot be as reliably countercyclical as the national team, whose primary purpose is market stabilisation.

Insurers Struggle With Policy Pressure

On its latest earnings call, executives at China Pacific Insurance Group Co acknowledged that equity investing had become complicated. They said portfolios needed to be managed so market volatility did not damage short-term returns. In the third quarter, profits at China's five major listed insurers plunged, largely because of the decline in domestic stocks. The experience points to an uncomfortable reality.

For insurers, reliable dividend payers such as Bank of Jiangsu Co may ultimately be better suited to their liabilities than capital-intensive chipmakers. Few in China, including Shiva's Liang, are willing to say publicly that policy missteps themselves may be contributing to poor stock market performance. Instead, blame has fallen on everything from thin liquidity to indiscriminate selling. But that raises a bigger question: why does China keep suffering stock market routs?

Over the past decade, the domestic market has endured at least three bear runs that prompted emergency government bailouts. These occurred in 2018, 2024 and now. The next time the People's Bank of China has to put out a fire, who will be left to blame? Foreigners, hedge funds and now even state-owned insurers have all had their turn.