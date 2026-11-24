Australians spent 23.8 billion dollars during the two-week Black Friday sales period, almost 20 per cent more than a normal fortnight, as an economics expert warns retailers use tricks to make shoppers feel they are getting a better deal than they really are.

Australians spent 23.8 billion dollars during the two-week Black Friday sales period. That is almost 20 per cent more than a normal fortnight, according to CommBank iQ.

The figure is around 2.5 times the annual GDP of Fiji. Black Friday has overtaken Boxing Day as the leading sales period in Australia. It has truly become a fixture in the nation's retail calendar. But if you intend to hunt for bargains this weekend, it is worth stopping to think about who actually wins from these sales.

Also read Black Friday Travel Deals 2026: Qantas, Virgin Australia Lead Airfare Savings

Retailer Tricks Increase Spending

Retailers use a few tricks to make us feel like we are getting a better deal than we really are. There are two main ways retailers can take advantage of shoppers during Black Friday. The first is making us spend more money than we wanted to.

First, it is important to think about how much you are going to spend and compare it with how much you would have spent if there was no sale at all. Economists call this a counterfactual. If you already planned to buy a Nintendo Switch gaming console as your child's Christmas present, getting it at a 20 per cent discount is a huge win.

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However, if the Black Friday ads at JB Hi-Fi convince you to also buy a robot vacuum cleaner that you otherwise would not have, they might be taking you for a ride. Black Friday can be a great way to save money on everyday staples. Just make sure you are the one who is actually winning. Of course, you are now the proud owner of a robot vacuum cleaner, and it may prove useful.

There is nothing inherently wrong with making an unplanned purchase. But if the item spends most of its life sitting in a cupboard instead of being used, that is a good sign your impulse buy might have been a mistake. We can all recall times we overestimated how useful a purchase might be. Reflecting on these experiences can be a worthwhile exercise to keep us from repeating bad habits.

The difficulty with counterfactuals is that they can be tough to observe. Once we have seen an enticing offer, complete with a 40 per cent off discount tag, an only five units left warning, or a one-hour countdown timer, it is easy to convince ourselves that we needed the item all along. Many retailers offer Black Friday promotions, but an impressive discount does not always add up to a good deal.

Understanding Economic Anchoring Tactics

Imagine a kitchen shop advertising a knife set for 99 dollars, down from 1000 dollars. It looks like an incredible 90 per cent saving, but in truth it sells for 99 dollars year-round anyway. This sales technique relies on what economists call anchoring. The 99 dollar sales price feels cheap relative to the listed cost of 1000 dollars.

But at the end of the day it is still an expensive 99 dollar purchase regardless of the high anchor price, especially when you compare it to cheaper Kmart or IKEA alternatives. Retailers sometimes end up on the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission's naughty list. Electronics store digiDirect was recently fined 99,000 dollars for five infringements. This included advertising a wireless keyboard for 149 dollars, down from 229 dollars, despite it seldom being sold at the higher price.

Other tricks include sitewide sales with large exclusions, countdown timers with discounts that do not end at the stated time, and false claims of low stock levels. But just because the regulator is on the lookout does not mean you should let your guard down. So what should you do?

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Smart Shopping Strategies And Tips

First, write down a shopping list before you look at any sales. Include Christmas presents and staples you intend to buy regardless of any sales.

Second, assign a budget based on what you can afford. This will help set your expectations on a number that is more meaningful to your own financial situation.

Third, try to recognise when retailers might be taking advantage of you. Retail marketing teams know every trick in the book, so being aware of their tactics can help us avoid falling for them. If you feel like you are getting anchored, compare a product across different brands and sellers. Remember that the percentage size of a discount should not determine whether you buy something.

All that matters is if it is a good price for a product that you were already planning on buying, or it is something you actually think you will use. An unplanned purchase is not necessarily bad, just make sure it is something you will actually use. If you feel like you are being pressured into an impulse buy, step away from your device and think about whether you truly need that purchase.

Forcing yourself to wait 24 hours before buying something can help with mental clarity. In summary, Black Friday can be a great way to bring forward purchases and save money on everyday staples. Just make sure you are the one who is actually winning. We do not want any robot vacuum cleaners wasting away in the cupboard come 2027.

Max Yong is a Teaching Fellow in economics and finance at Harvard University. He previously taught at Melbourne University.