Rival clubs want the NRL to review the Sydney Roosters Las Vegas premiership celebrations and ensure the trip is counted in the salary cap. The Roosters flew to the US on Friday for a trip that includes charity work in Los Angeles and three nights in Vegas.

Rival clubs are urging the NRL to review the Sydney Roosters Las Vegas premiership celebrations, and ensure the trip is included in the salary cap.

Sydney Roosters Prepare For Las Vegas Trip

At least one club boss has raised the matter with the NRL salary cap auditor. A second senior club official said he would raise the matter at the chief executives meeting on Wednesday. The Roosters were not commenting when contacted. Sam Walker, and departing stars Daniel Tupou (retired), Spencer Leniu (Eels) and Daly Cherry-Evans (Hull), lined up at the Qantas business check-in on Friday before flying to the US.

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The players will start in Los Angeles, where they will join members of the LAPD and work with kids in Compton, an area notorious for crime, as part of Project Blue. The group will then move on to Vegas for three nights to celebrate their grand final win over the Newcastle Knights. The Roosters had to cut short the first round of partying because players were required to enter World Cup camps with their respective nations.

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Four-time Roosters premiership winner Tupou praised club owner Nick Politis for making sure the players were looked after following the grand final win. To have a boss like Nick Politis, what he is able to give us, and all the experiences we have had and done, we are really grateful as players. I guess it is his way of showing his appreciation and saying thank you, Tupou said. We are really grateful to him.

To have him as a boss is a privilege. I can tell the boys are pumped and ready to go. It will be a fun few days. Skipper James Tedesco added: It is a time for us to all get together.

It was a whirlwind couple of days after the grand final with people going into World Cup camps and on holidays. This is another chance to enjoy our season and finish on a good note. There are guys who are not with us next year, they were a big part of our success. It is hard to win a grand final, so it is important to celebrate those wins.

NRL Salary Cap Rules For Club Expenses

Under NRL rules, players are free to pay for their own overseas parties, but clubs who foot the bill are required to include that expense in the salary cap. Sources with knowledge of the situation not authorised to speak publicly confirmed the Roosters might be entitled to declare some of the money spent in LA, where players will run league clinics at a local school, as a game promotion expense.

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One club official, who requested anonymity, said: One of my kids has just finished six years of school in Waverley, they never saw a Roosters player once, and now they are doing school visits in Compton. What a joke.

Player Contracts And Future Plans

Meanwhile, Tedesco was happy to have Walker return for 2027. The playmaker, who is contracted with the Roosters for next season, failed to agree on an extension to his deal. The club originally told him he was free to leave immediately, but have had a change of heart and he is set to remain for 2027. Tedesco said: Sammy has been a big part of our club this year, and we will enjoy some time together this week.

I am sure he will sort out what he does when he gets back. Tedesco said he would sort out his future once he returned from holidays, with the fullback already informing the club of his hopes to play in 2028.