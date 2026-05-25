WHO Warns of Outpacing Ebola Response Efforts in DRC

The World Health Organization has warned that the Ebola outbreak is outpacing response efforts and countries neighbouring the Democratic Republic of Congo are at high risk from the disease.

Health workers prepare to transport the body of an Ebola victim for a safe burial at a hospital in Bunia, Ituri province, DRC. The World Health Organization has warned that the Ebola outbreak is outpacing response efforts and countries neighbouring the Democratic Republic of Congo are at high risk from the disease.

The organisation has reported 220 suspected deaths so far in the current Ebola outbreak. Attacks on health facilities in Ituri province have hampered the response. Residents in Mongbwalu town attacked the hospital on Saturday and Sunday, preventing patients from fleeing and forcing authorities to intervene to restore order. Patients who were being isolated in tents at the hospital had fled after unidentified individuals burned the tents.

The hospital came under four waves of attacks on Sunday, resulting in seven patients escaping and a suspected patient dying in the second attack while trying to flee from his bed. The perpetrators of the attacks had wanted the bodies of the Ebola victims released for burial.

In a similar incident, a crowd on Thursday set fire to a treatment centre in Rwampara, near Bunia, after authorities refused to give them the body of a victim they wanted to bury themselves





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