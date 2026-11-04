US Midterms 2026: Voters Head to Polls as Trump Approval Hits Record Low

Americans vote in midterm elections seen as a referendum on Trump's second term, with cost of living and the Iran war dominating. Democrats need three House and four Senate seats to take control.

Americans are voting in midterm elections that will determine the makeup of Congress and could define the final two years of Donald Trump's presidency. The elections are widely seen as a referendum on Trump's second term, with voters concerned about the cost of living, rising fuel prices and an unpopular war with Iran.

Trump's approval rating has slumped to record lows, saddling Republicans. Trump spent the final day of campaigning at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, delivering a speech focused mainly on algae, granite, re-caulking and grass. His recent speeches have been strewn with lies, prejudice, repetitions and ruminations on men's physiques. He said he would be watching results at the White House, where he is hosting a viewing reception.

Also read US Midterms 2026: Democrats Need Four Senate Seats and Six House Seats to Take Congress

Cost of living tops voter concerns

He also said the US would stop $4bn in annual funding to Israel after the end of this year. The president has sought to cast Democratic candidates as radical, un-American and even communist. The Democrat party has nominated the most extreme and dangerous slate of candidates in American history, he said on Monday. But polls suggest voters care more about their economic situation.

A Reuters/Ipsos poll found 48% of voters considered the cost of living their most important issue, compared with 26% who cited democratic norms and 13% immigration. Nearly half of Americans said their household finances had deteriorated since Trump returned to office in January 2025. More than 57 million Americans had already cast ballots by Monday, exceeding the early voting total recorded in 2022.

Democrats, who deployed former president Barack Obama on the campaign trail, hope greater enthusiasm among their supporters, combined with dissatisfaction over the economy and the war with Iran, will translate into higher turnout. Democrats need a net gain of three seats in the House and four in the Senate to take control of both chambers.

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The party out of power traditionally makes gains in midterm elections, with the president's party having lost ground in the House in all but two such contests since the second world war. The fight for the Senate is concentrated in about a dozen competitive races, many in states Trump carried comfortably in 2024. Democrats are seeking victories in traditionally Republican territory including Texas, Kansas, Iowa and Alaska, while also defending vulnerable seats.

Key battlegrounds and funding battles

In Texas, James Talarico is seeking to end his party's three-decade drought in statewide elections against Republican state attorney general Ken Paxton. The race has attracted more than $150m in Republican support from billionaire Elon Musk. Paxton, who has faced scandals, attacked Talarico on cultural issues, while the Democrat focused on the economic consequences of Trump's tariffs and the war in Iran.

At a packed rally in Austin on Monday night, Talarico said Musk and other big money groups were desperately trying to stop him: They are scared. They are terrified. They see what we see: that we are about to win this election tomorrow night. In Kansas, Democrat Adam Hamilton, a megachurch pastor, is narrowly ahead of Republican senator Roger Marshall in opinion polls.

The state voted for Trump by more than 16 percentage points in 2024 and has not elected a Democratic senator in nearly a century. Michigan has emerged as another critical battleground. Progressive Democrat Abdul El-Sayed is facing former Republican congressman Mike Rogers in a contest complicated by an intervention from Haley Stevens, who lost to El-Sayed in the Democratic primary. Rogers told reporters on Tuesday: I'm proud of her for doing what she believes was the right thing to do.

The dispute has exposed divisions within the Democratic party over Israel. El-Sayed, who could become the country's first Muslim senator, has been subjected to attacks questioning his loyalty and patriotism. He has dismissed them as shameful and argued voters' concerns about the cost of living should take precedence. In Alaska, the race between Republican senator Dan Sullivan and Democrat Mary Peltola has been overshadowed by allegations that Peltola's campaign helped recruit a second candidate named Dan Sullivan to confuse voters.

Analysts warn against reading midterms

Peltola has denied involvement. Other closely watched contests include Maine, where Republican senator Susan Collins is seeking a sixth term, and Iowa, Nebraska, Ohio and South Carolina. Beyond Congress, voters are choosing governors in 36 states, alongside thousands of state legislative seats and ballot measures covering issues including abortion rights and taxes. A Democratic victory, if it transpires, will be widely read as Americans turning the page on Trump and his Make America Great Again movement.

Analysts say that reading could be a dangerous mistake. The same assumptions were made after the 2018 midterms, when Democrats gained 40 seats and took control of the House during Trump's first term. In 2018, voters removed Trump's party from power in the House, but their vote was not necessarily a wholesale embrace of Trump the man.

The Trump agenda at the time carried the day because it appealed to voters: lower prices, no new foreign wars, tariffs, closing the border and dismantling the woke agenda. Trump himself may be historically unpopular, and that will affect today's results.

But the factors that led Americans to support him twice are still there, including his protectionist views, his belief that America should use its power to extract the best deal for itself, and his view that America should not be overly concerned about its allies. Former Australian prime minister Malcolm Turnbull, who knew Trump personally, said Trump's political problems are caused by him abandoning key elements of MAGA.

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One of the key parts of the MAGA agenda was no new foreign wars, Turnbull told this masthead last week in New York. This is a guy who was seeking the Nobel Peace Prize, a guy who railed against George W. Bush's war in Iraq and Afghanistan. He was obsessed about this. Trump played the populist card in 2024, and Democrats have played it in 2026.

The party's key election message has been about affordability: that Trump's tariffs, trade disputes and war with Iran mean you are paying more for petrol and groceries. Trump likes to boast about winning in Iran, but the longer the war drags on, the more obvious it becomes that there is no winning exit for the US. Petrol prices are higher than usual, though not as high as their all-time peak in 2022.

If affordability is the big issue, it is not so much that voters are abandoning their populist positions as judging that the president and his Republicans have not fulfilled them. Despite the Iran war and other baggage of the second Trump administration, candidates Trump endorsed performed very well in Republican primaries, regularly beating incumbents. One example is Texas senator John Cornyn, who lost to Ken Paxton.

How much power Trump retains within his own party will shape the endurance of Trumpism and MAGA. Political strategist Douglas Heye says Republicans may feel liberated after the midterms to be a bit more outspoken about what they really think about Trump, and to say publicly what they only admit privately now.

The size of Republican losses will help determine Trump's ongoing influence: a bloodbath would weaken him, while losses in line with a standard midterm could be dismissed as inevitable. The immense power Republicans have invested in Trump does not dissipate overnight. In a little-noticed aside during a recent rally in Iowa, he made a prediction while talking about his eventual exit from the White House. I'll always have that little extra power, he said.

Vance emerges as potential successor

I'm going to have a lot of power when I leave. Attention is already turning to who could capture voters who feel betrayed by Trump. Vice President JD Vance never fully signed on to the Iran war, and does not echo the president's rhetoric that, current petrol prices notwithstanding, Americans have never had it so good. At Trump rallies around the country, supporters consistently say Vance is the guy they like for 2028.

He represents the MAGA constituency more so than Secretary of State Marco Rubio, another likely contender. If Trumpism is to continue post-Trump, it probably runs through Vance. But the president has been non-committal about an endorsement and appears to enjoy fostering a competitive rivalry between the two men. Bob Shapiro, a political scientist at Columbia University, says he cannot see Trump staying out of this.

To the extent that he is in this, that is going to tell us whether Trumpism has legs or not, Shapiro says, and whether there is a candidate Trump picks or a candidate who steps forward and ascends and basically carries the mantle of Trumpism. Beyond policy, perhaps the hallmark of Trumpism is the jettisoning of the normal rules of engagement.

It is a skill in which Trump is uniquely gifted, once boasting correctly, it seems, that he could shoot someone on Fifth Avenue and not lose any votes. Others may be less adept and less brazen, but they are happy to try. Vance dishes it out, and saw no problem with the Vivek Ramaswamy ad in Ohio that enlisted a Democratic candidate's estranged and reportedly mentally ill mother to tar her own daughter.

Most Republicans are comfortable attacking Muslim Democrats as jihadist communists. Pete Hegseth, the defense secretary, has also pushed the boundaries of political discourse. When it comes to political discourse, we are through the looking glass, and all else aside, that may be the lasting legacy of Trumpism.