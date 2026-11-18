US, Chinese and Russian leaders will hold an unprecedented trilateral meeting on the sidelines of the APEC summit in Shenzhen, drawing comparisons to the 1945 Yalta Conference even as experts say the parallels are overstated.

The presidents of the United States, China and Russia will hold an unprecedented trilateral meeting on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Shenzhen, China, in what is being billed as the most anticipated leaders summit of the year.

Unprecedented Trump Xi Putin Trilateral Meeting

Donald Trump, Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin will meet at a five-star villa about 30 minutes drive from the main APEC venue, not at the summit itself. China is billing the meeting as one of groundbreaking significance that will promote world peace and stability. Xi has clearly wagered that the diplomatic payoff outweighs the risk of a freewheeling agenda.

Also read Xi Trump Putin Trilateral Summit on World Peace in Shenzhen

The three presidents are poised to give the world a photo it has never seen before, leaving other nations to gauge the implications. In 1945, in the bombed-out resort city of Yalta on the Black Sea, three global superpowers, America, Britain and the Soviet Union, met to decide the fate of Europe after World War II. The three wartime leaders, Winston Churchill, Franklin D Roosevelt and Joseph Stalin, had a common goal to defeat Nazi Germany.

The Yalta Conference became shorthand for sphere of influence politics and synonymous with the betrayal of Eastern Europe, a region that felt it was traded into Soviet hands to achieve postwar cooperation. Fast forward 81 years and world leaders are again meeting at a time of searing global tension and seismic shifts in the global order.

While many observers and analysts have jumped to suggest this is Yalta 2.0, there are a few differences, and it is probably more about optics than substance. China has replaced the UK at the table, and Russia is no longer the Soviet Union power it was, nor is it emerging victorious on the world stage with half of Europe under its control.

Advertisement

It has a GDP similar to the size of Italy or Spain, and it remains entrenched in a deadlocked land battle for control of Ukraine eastern Donbas region. Putin Russia is weaker in all regards, it is not a global economic power, said Thomas de Waal, a senior fellow at Carnegie Europe.

The way Putin tries to project it as a big power like the Soviet Union and have this big role in Africa and the Middle East, it is all a bit of a mirage, and it does not really have allies in the way the Soviet Union did, he said. All that said, Vladimir Putin has managed to elbow his way into a meeting with Donald Trump and Xi Jinping, the presidents of the world two global superpowers.

It has long been rumoured that Putin desires to recreate a Yalta-like moment when his wartime leadership is compared to Joseph Stalin. Putin aspires to be Stalin 2.0, sitting down, carving up the world with other great leaders, de Waal said. That is the world they would like to return to in which there are the great powers that make the decisions about the world and the little countries as they see them fall in line.

Russia Nuclear Agenda Key Reason for Summit Invite

The most likely reason Putin got a seat at the table is Russia nuclear agenda. The treaty that limited the size of Russian and American nuclear arsenals expired in February and China has so far resisted calls to engage in non-proliferation talks on the basis that its nuclear forces are considerably smaller.

Trump wants denuclearisation on the agenda, but this is a non-starter for Beijing, which has little interest in curbing its stockpile of 600 nuclear warheads when the US and Russia possess more than 5000 warheads each. Experts do not expect much to be decided at Shenzhen, but the symbolism of the meeting is almost more important. It offers a photo opportunity for Putin alongside the world two most powerful leaders.

It also places America, historically viewed as the global policeman, in the room with the world largest authoritarian regimes. Xi gains an opportunity to look like the pivot player in international politics, sitting alongside his closest partner on the world stage, Russia, to negotiate with a remarkably friendly American leader, writes Julian Gewirtz. Russian expert Orysia Lutsevych from London think tank Chatham House described the concept of Yalta 2.0 as Putin sick fantasy.

It reflects the vision of these three strongmen on how the world should be run and especially Putin, who is in an active war of aggression, an unprovoked aggression against Ukraine, is sitting at the table with the two world superpowers, Lutsevych said. These three heads of state are sharing a certain vision of quite unilateral, personalistic regimes. They crave personal veneration, popularity and unilateral power.

I think it is more done for the domestic propaganda uses, and each of them will spin it in a different way for their audiences, she said. Putin will use this meeting as a massive propaganda campaign inside Russia to justify to Russians all this death and destruction.

This actually gives a legitimacy to this war and a boost of recognition that Putin was right all along by invading a sovereign country; he has achieved a respect and a seat at the top table. To understand the optics in global diplomacy, it helps to also look at who is not on the guest list. Ukraine has not scored an invite. Nor have much of Eastern Europe, the Baltic States, Taiwan and Iran.

Advertisement

Lutsevych said there was a real fear among smaller countries and Europe that their fate was again at the whim of the major powers. There is this ambition to renew the sphere of influence logic. It is especially disturbing for many to see America embarking on this approach, she said.

Europe feels fundamentally betrayed by the United States not actually being an alliance for an outcome on the war in Ukraine, for backing some of Russia demands and for pressuring Ukraine on the battlefield by decreasing the speed of the Starshield, she said. America, in some respects, has enabled and emboldened Moscow actions in Ukraine rather than constrained them and by standing shoulder-to-shoulder with Putin, some experts say Washington is legitimising his actions.

The war in Iran will also be on the agenda, but Ukraine is unlikely to feature heavily despite concerns Trump could use the meeting to discuss an end to the war without Kyiv in the room. Trump has declared he wants to discuss my favourite subject, Ukraine, aligning his priorities with the man America and its allies are helping Kyiv fight.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has long complained of being cut out of the negotiating process on his country own future and has fought hard to maintain a voice. The leaders meeting comes hot on the heels of the first serious US-brokered peace talks between Russia and Ukraine.

Xi Jinping Economic Power Wields Supply Chain Weapon

Meanwhile, Xi unstoppable export machine has every nation manufacturing industries hooked on Chinese supply chains, handing him a powerful economic weapon that he has proved willing to wield. Not even Shenzhen gleaming skyscrapers, abundant robots, and rags-to-riches transformation from fishing village to AI-powered megacity within four decades can give APEC prosper together mission main-character energy.

Against this backdrop, the Asia-Pacific Economic Co-operation, a group of 21 members, has appeared almost nostalgic in its bid for relevancy in recent years, clutching to anodyne themes of shared futures and connectedness through trade even as tectonic geopolitical ruptures threaten to drag the global economy into the abyss. Perhaps it is no wonder the annual summit is routinely gazumped by the power plays of its bigger members on the sidelines.

For the other APEC leaders, the next two days will involve their own delicate choreography. Photos that can be avoided will matter as much as those that cannot. Anthony Albanese, along with Canada and New Zealand leaders, looks set to share the frame with Putin in this year APEC group photo, despite unease at doing so. Penny Wong dodged similar optics at last month G20 foreign ministers meeting in Miami.

But the political dynamics are different in China, where face-saving is a virtue, and a protest by the three countries would scandalise Xi summit. No one wants to annoy China too much. We just have to make sure that nobody standing next to the war criminal, says a diplomatic source, referring to Putin. Much of APEC machinations happen behind closed doors.

But there are opportunities for keen-eyed photographers or an accidental photobomb, as leaders mingle and take selfies at a gala dinner on Wednesday night, and ferry to and from the APEC venue.