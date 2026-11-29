Wade Forster, a former rodeo team roper and fridge mechanic from Queensland, has become a rising country music star with over 50 million global streams, a Grand Ole Opry debut, and 10 Golden Guitar nominations.

Wade Forster, a 28-year-old country singer from central Queensland, has topped the nominations for the Golden Guitar Awards with 10, and both his albums The Aftermath and Gooseneck Party are competing against each other for Album of the Year honours in January.

The awards will be announced at the Tamworth Country Music Festival. The ring finger on Forster's left hand is slightly askew, and there's a good reason for that. Since his teens, he has competed in rodeos around central Queensland as a team roper, tying the legs of playful steers.

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"Rope got caught around it," Forster says, "and just ripped it off. " The finger was sown back on, but he now has little feeling in it; he has just had to learn to "trust it" on the fretboard. Forster has also had a bruised spine, concussion, dislocated shoulders, and broken toes. But on the whole, "I've been pretty lucky".

If he had known during his peak rodeo career that one day he would have upward of 50 million global streams and be singing and playing guitar at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, he might have been more worried about his appendages. But at the time, he had never even picked up the instrument. Born in Longreach, Forster grew up on the 24,000-hectare family cattle station between Winton and Cloncurry.

"I know animals better than I know people," he quips. After his schooling at Townsville Grammar and putting aside dreams of being a rugby player, he returned to the farm and worked as a farrier (horse shoer) and station hand before starting an apprenticeship as a fridge mechanic in Mount Isa at age 18. There, Forster went on Facebook Marketplace and bought his first guitar for $50.

Self-taught guitar skills in Mount Isa

"Mount Isa had a bit of a problem with drugs and stuff at the time and I didn't wanna be part of that, so I learnt how to play guitar instead," he says. With the help of YouTube, he taught himself to play the song Wagon Wheel by Old Crow Medicine Show.

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Then he taught himself Dear Rodeo by Cody Johnson.

"Driving to rodeos, you're always singing in the car. I drove on my own a lot of the time - seven hours to the nearest pro rodeo - so I used to sing a lot.

" It was at a rodeo that a friend pointed out what he didn't know: his singing was good. Very good. So when Forster moved back home to work on his parents' station after COVID, he started posting videos of his performances on TikTok. His cover of a Tyler Childers song, Oneida, became a talking point.

"I was like: 'Righty. I should do this.

'" We're in Forster's hotel room in Newstead, Brisbane. He's looking every bit the urban cowboy, with his signature white hat and moustache. The 'tache might be timely for Movember, but it isn't a temporary choice, rather a permanent fixture. I notice the shiny leather boot case lying on the floor.

It's for his fish-skin boots.

"I got these real nice boots given to me by a mate over in the States, and I thought I'd look after them a bit better," he explains. Later that evening, he and his seven-piece backing band will be playing to a sold-out crowd of 3000 up the road at the Fortitude Music Hall.

"Look at me now," Forster told the crowd. "Playing to a venue sold out - twice my home town's population. " He sold out Sydney and Melbourne as well, touring his latest album, The Aftermath, which was nominated for an ARIA Award.

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Dealing with depression through music

Depression among regional youth is a recurring theme in his songs - and Forster's personal crusade: he hangs his cowboy hat on the headstock of his guitar whenever he performs the song Fighting Tears, which memorialises a former girlfriend who took her life. Forster is no stranger to Tamworth acclaim, having won Golden Guitars for Male Artist of the Year and New Talent of the Year this year. In 2025, he won the Toyota Star Maker Quest.

To finance his first American tour in 2024, he sold 400 head of cattle - Texas longhorns.

"I miss having all them cattle, but you know, maybe in the future I can buy some cattle again. I gave up everything I worked for previously to do this job.

" With winnings from a rodeo, Forster recorded his debut album, The Beginning, and uploaded it via distribution platform Community Music. American fans assumed he was one of them, until they heard his speaking voice. It became a talking point before he had a publicist on board. On December 3, he'll be back in the US on his fourth tour of the year, with shows in Texas, Kansas, Oklahoma and New Mexico already at full capacity.

Fitting into Texas Red Dirt country scene

"The Texas Red Dirt scene that I sort of claim to be in, they all come from cattle and trades and rodeo. The singers do, and all the fans do as well. So when it came to me going over there, I fit in a little bit better than I fit in over here.

" He counts top US acts like Treaty Oak Revival and Cody Johnson as friends. Forster guests on Treaty Oak Revival's recent single, Can of Worms, a hard-rocking ode to two-timing. He met Johnson via TikTok on the latter's 2023 tour with Luke Combs and invited him to a rodeo in Townsville. Johnson and Forster wrestled steers together, and Johnson repaid the favour by bringing Forster on stage at Melbourne's Rod Laver Arena.

In September 2025, Forster's debut US headline tour sold out 15 shows across the country. A year later, he made his Grand Ole Opry debut in Nashville. Forster is still buzzing from the gig several weeks later.

"Not many people from Australia get to go over there and play that, let alone on the 100th year of the Opry being open," he says. The Opry stage has hosted legends like Patsy Cline, Loretta Lynn, Willie Nelson, Jeannie Seely, Dolly Parton, Reba McEntire, Randy Travis, Charley Pride, Garth Brooks and Emmylou Harris. The white oak and maple circle on the stage was cut from the original building in 1974 and symbolises continuity with past Opry artists.

"I wouldn't stand in there until I was asked. I waited until they told me to walk in there when I was about to play. I sound checked to the side, I wouldn't touch it. And they all thought it was a bit crazy, but I was like: that's just me showing respect of a place that I adored.

" Forster still marvels that he's the first in his family to get involved in music. His dad misses having him on the station, but the family approves of his career direction. The Aftermath (Community Music) is out now.