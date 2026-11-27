Anthony LaPaglia, 67, says he is done with marriage after three weddings, calling all but his union with Gia Carides buyer's remorse. He also reflects on his childhood, career and daughter Bridget.

Anthony LaPaglia says that at 67, he is done with the idea of marrying again. There will never be a marriage number four. I am too old to start that again, plus I like my own company, he says.

I have been on a couple of dates but do not feel compelled to follow through on them. I am not looking for a relationship. It is off my radar at the moment. I have other things I would rather devote my time to.

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LaPaglia reflects on past marriages

LaPaglia has been married three times. The third, and last, was just a blip, he says. They are all buyer's remorse, except for Gia. We have had a great kind of reconciliation and have a good relationship as friends.

His mother, Maria, married his father, Eddie, an Italian mechanic, when she was 17. Their families were Catholic and, as she was pregnant, marriage was the done thing. When LaPaglia was three, amid his parents' marital troubles, his mother sent him to live with his maternal grandparents, Helena and Johannes. Mum could not cope, looking after my younger brother Michael and me.

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My grandmother was quite tough, as my grandparents had escaped World War II, but because I was her first grandchild she was sweet and nurturing. He lived with his parents again when he was six. My father was a gambler. He gave me regular beatings and when I was 12 he nearly killed me.

My mother has always been very self-involved. Everything has to be done according to her mandate. We have not spoken for nine, maybe 10 years. His father died in 2013.

American cinema shaped young actor

As a kid, my escape was American cinema on TV. I liked Mary Astor, a brilliant actress who starred in The Maltese Falcon. She had a long and troubled career. I have always liked the troubled ones.

I was 15 when I played soccer for Juventus in the South Australian league. I was not interested in girls because I wanted to be a professional soccer player. He had a part-time job as a salesman for Florsheim Shoes. After graduating from high school, and earning a bachelor of arts, a job at Florsheim came up in Sydney.

I wanted to escape Adelaide and my father and so I moved to Lavender Bay. Melissa worked in the shop next door and we started dating. She took me to see a play starring Ruth Cracknell and I was mesmerised, not only by it but also by the audience's relationship to it. I thought an actor was something I would like to be.

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New York training with Kim Stanley

He moved to New York in 1983 with $100 in his pocket. I waited tables and took acting lessons from Kim Stanley. The famed actress only took nine students for three months at a time. She had a massive influence on me.

She taught me how to act, and that if you believe in what you are saying, everybody else will. He dated Elizabeth McGovern after meeting at a play reading in the early 1990s. She was sweet, sexy and a really good person. We were a couple for a month.

I treated her badly. You do not realise that that kind of person comes into your life once, maybe twice. He met Gia Carides at a party in Sydney in 1992. She said something cheeky to me and we just started talking.

Meeting wife Gia Carides

I liked her humour and energy. It was not a smooth relationship in the beginning. But we had a lot of fun. He is pictured with Carides, his then wife, in Lucky Break.

He was in his 40s when our daughter, Bridget, was born. I was so in love with her as a baby and as a kid and now as a 24-year-old. She is in fashion design and has just graduated from the Parsons School of Design in New York. As my wife in Nitram, the 2021 movie about the events leading up to the 1996 massacre in Port Arthur, Judy Davis was formidable.

She is the only actress I have ever been afraid of. Judy is very clear on what a scene should be. I was blown away by her attention to detail. She is one of the finest actresses Australia has produced. The autobiography Anthony LaPaglia, published by HarperCollins Australia, is out now.