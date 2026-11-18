Airbnb now features hotels in more than 60 destinations alongside 25,000 total hotels and over 9 million active listings worldwide. The move marks a full reversal of the company's anti-hotel founding principles as stricter short-term rental laws squeeze its core home-share business.

Airbnb will feature hotels in more than 60 destinations, the company announced on its earnings call last week. The official launch of its hotel division is a complete reversal of its founding principles and its old tagline urging guests to forget hotels.

The multi-billion-dollar company was founded on the radical idea of peer-to-peer lodging. By offering hotels in cities with strict laws on short-term rentals, Airbnb can prevent guests from abandoning its platform for a more general booking site. This is not a pivot, said Sean O'Neill, senior hospitality editor at Skift. It is almost like a religious conversion, he said.

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Airbnb Hotels Replace Home Shares Amid Regulations

Airbnb and hospitality experts say the hotels are filling a vacancy left by home shares. In recent years, many cities struggling with overtourism, including Barcelona and Amsterdam, have passed stringent laws on short-term rentals. Those rules have curtailed, or outright banned, the practice. A lot of short-term rental regulations are getting tighter, so Airbnb is not allowed to really do its home-sharing business freely, said SooCheong Jang, a professor at the White Lodging-J.W.

Marriott School of Hospitality and Tourism Management at Purdue University in Indiana. So, they are taking some action against this. By offering hotels in these markets, the company can prevent guests from abandoning its platform for a more general booking site, such as Expedia or Booking.com. The hotels also provide an option for people who do not need an entire home for their trip.

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Business travellers, singles or couples slipping away for a mini-vacation may prefer a hotel room with no cleaning fees or checkout chores. Airbnb co-founder and CEO Brian Chesky said the company's hotel division is growing markedly faster than its home-share business. Despite the expansion and the overthrow of its anti-hotel ideologies, Airbnb is not vying to become the next big online travel agency, according to lodging insiders.

Curated Listings Distinguish Boutique Hotels

The company said it is listing only independent and boutique hotels that offer a personal touch or local experience similar to a home-share stay. Airbnb is not trying to be Expedia in the sense that Expedia wants to essentially list every hotel in the world, O'Neill said. Airbnb does not think that whoever has the most beds in the end wins. Instead, it is trying to have curated listings of places with a distinctive lifestyle.

In a spot search, many of the hotels seem to embrace the spirit of vintage Airbnb. Examples include the Pontchartrain Hotel in New Orleans, the Inn at Venice Beach in Los Angeles and the Hotel Provocateur in Berlin. Others skew toward Booking.com, such as the Hyatt Regency Times Square or the Sonesta Emeryville-San Francisco Bay Bridge. For at least a decade, hotels have been quietly appearing on Airbnb, posing as short-term rentals.

The commercial properties will typically advertise a room, a descriptor commonly used by homeowners, and reveal a brand name under hosted by. One example is Hosted by Holiday Inn Express Suites in Charlotte. Some accommodations, again the Holiday Inn Express, have even reached superhost status. The accompanying photos are usually a dead giveaway: a lobby with a front-desk counter, mass-produced furniture, or an exterior emblazoned with a brand name or logo like an H on a green square.

In 2019, Airbnb started to play a more active and open role in the hotel domain. It purchased HotelTonight, the last-minute booking site and app, and integrated some of its technology in a pilot test in three cities. In May, the company officially announced its foray into the travel sector it once shunned. Six months later, it tripled down on its hotel venture.

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Hotel Division Growth Outpaces Home Share Business

Airbnb features 25,000 hotels, including the 5,563 hotels in its new lodging category, according to Jamie Lane, chief economist with AirDNA, a data and analytics company that specialises in short-term rentals. In total, Airbnb has more than 9 million active listings worldwide. On the earnings call, Chesky said the hotel division is growing markedly faster than the home-share business.

The company does not want to replace home shares with hotels but is using the commercial properties as a lure, according to hotel insiders. As a platform, they have so many people coming to their site who end up leaving without booking something, Lane said. With this additional inventory, they could convert them, and then if they book a hotel first on Airbnb, they may eventually come back and book a home.

Booking Incentives Offer Credits for Travel

To find hotels in the thicket of homes, click on the icon of a bellhop luggage cart or look for profiles with a green tag displaying the Airbnb credit amount. The profile allows guests to choose a room style, a feature unique to this category. As an incentive, each booking includes a 15 per cent credit that can be used on future accommodations of all types, experiences and services. Those services include a car rental, makeup session or personal chef.

Similarly, travellers who book on HotelTonight receive a 10 per cent credit. The company also offers a price-match guarantee, paying the difference in Airbnb credits. If you are an Airbnb loyalist, booking a hotel on the site is a match. If you want a generic chain hotel or have ethical issues with the company, you should look elsewhere.

A lot of cities want them out, a lot of residents want them out, and a lot of travellers will not use them because they do not want to support their strategy of taking over rental properties and pricing out residents, Jang said. Sandy C. Chen, a professor of hospitality and tourism at Ohio University, enumerated several user disadvantages.

They include a shallower pool of hotels compared with the online travel agencies' inventory, inconsistent cancellation terms and the inability to collect a hotel brand's loyalty points.