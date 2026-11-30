The ASX200 outperformed Wall Street last month as AI bubble fears pushed US markets into correction territory, though US stocks rebounded strongly this week. Australian banks and miners are seen as a safe haven amid recession risks at home.

The Australian sharemarket is set to rise, with futures pointing to a gain of 41 points, or 0.5 per cent, at the open. The Australian dollar was trading at US66.48 cents.

Australia's sharemarket has emerged as a relative safe haven as Wall Street flirts with correction territory over fears of an artificial intelligence bubble. The S&P ASX200 beat Wall Street's S&P500 last month, narrowing the gap on year-to-date performance versus the US. The ASX200's year-to-date performance is slightly behind that of the tech-heavy Nasdaq. US stocks jumped on Wall Street and nudged the market to its strongest week in more than a year, despite several days of erratic swings.

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The S&P 500 index rose 1.6 per cent. Technology stocks once again led the market, though the gains were much broader, with 4 out of every 5 stocks rising. The benchmark index notched a gain of 5.6 per cent for the week, its strongest since April of 2025. It also marks a sharp turnaround from last week, when the S&P 500 index slumped and finished more than 10 per cent below its all-time high set last month.

Wall Street fell into correction territory, a fall of 10 per cent from a recent peak, earlier this month and continues to flirt with it over AI concerns. Our market is known for lacking the types of hyped-up AI firms that have underpinned a long boom on Wall Street, as investors bet on immense profits from tech disruption. Instead, the ASX is dominated by old-school businesses such as miners and banks.

It is seen as, well, boring, and it has lagged the US in growth for much of the year. This has unfolded at the same time as the story around Australia's economy has become increasingly bleak. Economists are ominously using the r word, with some saying we are a 50 per cent chance of heading into recession.

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Why Australian Shares Beat Wall Street

So how come our more old-school sharemarket has emerged as a relative winner, especially when our domestic economic fortunes look more and more gloomy? Over the last five years, returns from Wall Street have trounced those from the ASX. The S&P500 is up more than 50 per cent over that period, more than double the 21 per cent gain in the ASX200.

But during periods of volatility, and there have been a few of those in recent years, the Aussie market has emerged as something of a safe haven. It happened when investors were panicking over Donald Trump's Liberation Day tariffs in 2025, and it happened again recently when fears of an AI bubble took hold.

In both cases, investors in the US have faced huge uncertainty, whether that is over the impact of Trump's policies, or whether AI firms will generate the staggering profits that markets are pricing in. On the other hand, the profits from big, if unexciting, Australian companies have looked a bit more predictable. Little boring Australia looks relatively attractive with our banking oligopoly and cosy industrials, said Atlas Funds Management chief investment officer Hugh Dive.

We are not very exciting, but a lot of the earnings can be relatively consistent. Mining, also an outsized part of the Australian market, is a more cyclical business known for booms and busts. But lately, our miners have enjoyed the profits of a booming market for commodities such as copper that are needed for the megatrends of electrification, as well as the data centre craze.

Australian Market As Safe Haven

All up, it has meant that the recent worries gripping Wall Street about an AI bubble do not have nearly as much impact on the ASX. Morgan Stanley Australia equity strategist Chris Nicol said our market has been an anti-AI protection trade. Aussie top 20 industrials have definitely benefited from people looking for security against the volatility that we have seen play out in markets, he said at a briefing last week.

Some recent figures on the high valuations being placed on Australian companies also support the idea that investors are paying up for the relative safety of ASX-listed giants. Head of research at Ophir Asset Management, Luke McMillan, pointed out recently that when the ASX200's projected earnings are compared with current prices, a common valuation metric, our market had been priced similarly to the S&P500 on a few occasions. That is surprising.

US companies' future profits are forecast to grow much faster than Australian profits, which should mean US companies attract higher valuations. But McMillan said it could mean Australians are paying up for the comfort of home.

However, that is not to say things are all rosy for the big domestic-facing businesses on our sharemarket. Economists have put the odds of an Australian recession at up to 50-50, after a recent spike in unemployment, which happened before the latest hike in interest rates took effect. A consumer slowdown is already taking place. A string of retail giants have flagged weakening sales, from JB Hi-Fi to Wesfarmers and Harvey Norman last week.

This consumer slump should be bad news for big chunks of our sharemarket, not least the banks, which make up about a fifth of the ASX200 index. Some bank profits are already being squeezed by rising bad debts, and several analysts warn things will only get worse on that front, as higher interest rates flow through the economy. If you are an investor weighing up Australia's market versus Wall Street, it leaves you with a dilemma.

Locally there is the growing risk of recession, which should be bad news for many domestic-facing ASX companies. Whereas in the US, the big risk is that the AI bonanza fails to live up to the hype, and turns out to be a bubble. Whether or not we are in an AI bubble is hard to say, but it seems clear the excitement around the AI sharemarket boom has faded and worries are rising.

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This is reflected in the Nasdaq briefly falling into a bear market, a fall of 20 per cent, last week, the growing concerns about the ballooning pile of AI-related debt, and the many analyst warnings about the sky-high valuations being placed on AI stocks. If the air continues to come out of the AI boom, it will inevitably affect most of us through our superannuation balances because funds had little choice but to ride the AI bonanza on the way up.

But just as our sharemarket did not fall as hard as the US in the early 2000s tech wreck, it probably would not be hit as hard as others in an AI bust. That is the benefit of being a bit boring. Wall Street's path higher over the week was erratic.

Wall Street Weekly Market Recap

Stocks opened with a huge rally on Monday, their best since April of 2025, which is when President Donald Trump paused most of his tariffs announced on Liberation Day that had sent stock markets reeling. Markets faced turbulence on Tuesday and Wednesday, resulting in a mix of more modest losses and gains for indexes. US markets were closed on Thursday for Thanksgiving. All told, the S&P 500 rose 114.71 points to 7,297.49.

The Dow gained 591.99 points, or 1.2 per cent, to 50,774.94, and the Nasdaq rose 543.70 points, or 2.3 per cent, to 24,129.50. Technology stocks led the gains on Friday. Microsoft rose 0.6 per cent and Broadcom jumped 3.8 per cent. Anthropic, which is the first major frontier lab to go public, rose 11 per cent to $US91.88.

It remains above its IPO price of $US83 per share, though it has eased back from reaching a high of $US115 on its first day of trading last week. Technology companies, especially those with an artificial intelligence focus, have been the driving force behind Wall Street's gains in 2026. They can have an equal influence in pushing the broader market lower.

Those dynamics were on full display this week with the AI rally on Monday and the sector's subsequent swings throughout the rest of the week. Companies including Nvidia and Broadcom are so valuable that their stock movements can often determine whether the market rises or falls. They were the key factor in driving the market to an all-time high last month and in also pulling it mostly lower ever since.

Wall Street has grown more concerned over whether the big investments in AI will produce enough profit and justify the large stock values. Nvidia has been especially volatile. It rose 0.8 per cent. The company has been the face of AI development and rattled the market following the sudden resignation and then surprise reinstatement of Jensen Huang as CEO.

Amazon jumped 4 per cent as the holiday-shopping season kicks off. The company is also one of the most valuable on Wall Street and has been among those focusing more on AI. Households are shopping for the holidays under a cloud of stubbornly hot inflation. The latest update this week showed that the rate of inflation worsened in October.

Oil Prices And Inflation Updates

Prices on everything from gas to groceries and clothing have been rising throughout the year, mostly because of higher energy costs. The price for Brent crude oil, the international standard, fell 0.9 per cent to $US90.84. Oil prices have swung between $US72 and $US114 since the US and Israel attacked Iran in February. Higher oil prices have directly cut into household budgets by fuelling higher gasoline prices.

Indirectly, higher diesel fuel prices boosted shipping costs globally. That is on top of a trade conflict between the US and much of the world that has also made many goods more expensive. The economy remains strong, but growth is largely being driven by big tech firms spending to build AI infrastructure and spending by upper-income households. Treasury yields rose in the bond market.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 4.94 per cent from 4.85 per cent.