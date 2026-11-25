Carlton draftee Cody Walker says he is a ready-made AFL player and wants to debut in round one against Richmond, the club that also bid for him. He was among first-to-fourth-year Blues players who began pre-season training this week.

Carlton draftee Cody Walker has declared he is all but a ready-made AFL player and has set his sights on a round one debut against Richmond, the club that also bid for him.

Walker, the No.3 overall selection in the national draft, is dealing with his first week of pre-season training along with other first-to-fourth-year players. Rookie draft pick Marcus Prasad, the shortest listed player in the AFL, is also part of that group. On a warm Wednesday morning, Walker sparkled when working with fellow midfielders, including young star Jagga Smith and George Hewett, the veteran opting to return a week ahead of schedule.

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Cody Walker Ready-Made Midfielder Ready

Walker, whose father Andrew played 202 games for the Blues, has benefited from spending much of the past 18 months at the club. He has been likened to Patrick Dangerfield for his power and speed out of stoppages, and he even suggested he could have been ready for the big league last season. I definitely would have liked to have challenged myself to do that, and I see myself as a pretty ready-made player, Walker said.

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That is all thanks to the Carlton footy club as well for giving me a gym program for so many years, and then also getting me training with AFL players for a year and a half now. So, I think I definitely would have liked to have challenged myself, but I am ready this year. Walker spent time in the VFL last year on a wing and at half-forward, but his long-term future is likely more as an inside midfielder.

The Echuca product, who played senior football for his home club aged 16, is a keen fisherman and former Bendigo Pioneer. He said his game differed to his father's more high-flying and outside running role. What is clear is that Walker was a wanted man. The Tigers made a strong pitch to recruit Walker, who was tied to the club's next-generation academy.

Walker Embraces Leadership Role

They also bid for him on draft night, but the Blues matched. Walker has embraced life as a professional player for some time, and already considers himself a leader among his rookie teammates, some of whom are still settling in after shifting from interstate. He said it had been a touching moment when his father presented him with the No.1 guernsey he used to wear. It is pretty special, to be honest, Walker said.

When I got handed it the other day, when Dad presented it to me, I did not actually know I was getting it until Dad said turn around, and I saw it. And yeah, it was a little bit emotional to me and Dad. Walker said his father had offered a simple piece of advice heading into his first pre-season campaign. Just attack my first year like this is my 13th, do not really hold back.

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Rookies Adjust Demanding Pre-Season

At the end of the day, that is your team now, and yeah, just really attack it, Walker said. It has been a week of adjustment for the new crew. Spawton-Guy, a West Australian key forward who had Nick Riewoldt as his idol, fell asleep at the cinema watching a movie with teammates on Monday night, so exhausted was he after a demanding first day of training.

Prasad, taken in the rookie draft, has modelled his game on Hawthorn star Nick Watson, and for good reason. Prasad is listed at 167cm, shorter than Fremantle's Isaiah Dudley at 168cm, Watson at 170cm, with whom he shares the same management team, and North Melbourne's Caleb Daniel at 171cm. The story was reported by Jon Pierik, a sports journalist at The Age who covers the AFL and has won awards for his cricket and basketball writing.