Collingwood signed Sonny Smiler, the first Gurindji person drafted to an AFL club and great-grandson of Vincent Lingiari, during a five-day trip to Tennant Creek that also tested the club's progress on Indigenous relations.

Collingwood has signed Sonny Smiler, the first Gurindji person drafted to an AFL club and the great-grandson of Vincent Lingiari, the Indigenous stockman and activist who led the Wave Hill walk off in 1965.

Collingwood central Australia academy trip

Smiler becomes the Magpies first category B First Nations rookie list player. The signing was timed with the club's five-day trip to central Australia. The trip was based mostly in Tennant Creek, the epicentre of Collingwood's sprawling and sparsely populated Next Generation Academy zone. It brought together 49 players and staff, not counting Smiler's family.

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The group included community staffers, eight AFLW players, two Nike executives, high-performance head Jarrod Wade, football operations boss Charlie Gardiner and assistant coaches. Smiler's family arrived in Tennant Creek on the Wednesday evening after an eight-hour drive from Kalkarindji, the community near where his great-grandfather led the historic walk off. That action prompted a storied land rights claim best known to the public through Paul Kelly and Kev Carmody's anthemic song.

Smiler had wanted to join Collingwood since early childhood, a dream shared with first pick Sam Gayfer. The defining moment of the journey came at the local health centre. Leon Davis, the club's only 200-game Indigenous player, was compelled to explain the difference between the Collingwood he represented with distinction as a footballer and the one he worked for today.

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Davis is a Noongar man who came to the club as a reticent teenager from Northam in country Western Australia in 1999. Tony Miles, manager of the Anyinginyi Aboriginal Health Corporation, addressed the all-male room of Collingwood players and officials. The AFLW players and women officials had a separate meeting. Miles spoke about how they could impact the Tennant Creek community, which is replete with the social challenges that bedevil remote Indigenous Australia.

Miles said that as one of Australia's biggest football clubs, Collingwood could influence how Indigenous people are treated. A moment earlier, he bluntly told the room, including four draftees and veteran recruit Jesse Hogan, that back in the day Collingwood had a bad reputation for how Aboriginal people are treated. His speech was far from an admonition. Rather, his message was one of the responsibilities held by a club with Collingwood's vast footprint across the continent.

Inevitably, it fell to Davis to be the voice of Collingwood in response. No one else among Collingwood's contingent had his authority. He is a renowned ex-Collingwood footballer and Noongar man who lived through racism at his club and had been among those tasked with redressing the club's First Nations failures. Neville Jetta, who joined Collingwood's footy program in late 2021 after a 159-game career with Melbourne, was also present.

Leon Davis addresses club history

The Magpies, Davis told Miles and those in the room, had changed from the club he had joined. Players and staff understood what it means to be a Collingwood person now and were educated about First Nations culture. Davis said cultural immersion is a priority. When he played, it was not.

His 12-year career remains easily the longest by a First Nations Collingwood player. On Thursday, Miles told Collingwood officials that Davis's comments had helped shift his perception of the club. Miles concluded on an upbeat note as he highlighted the recruitment of Smiler. Leon, as all called Davis, emerged as the unquestioned leader on the trip.

He had been employed by Collingwood as a cultural advisor in the wake of the report. Implicitly, this was a road trip that road tested Collingwood's progress in their once problematic relationship with Indigenous Australia. Almost six years after the report was released, how much better are they doing? It is a question none within Collingwood is better qualified to answer than Davis.

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He said you cannot move forward until you fix what has happened in the past. He added that the club has done a really great job in trying their best to understand some of that, including some of the hurt it caused First Nations people, and their history is very well known, of the racism and the type of environment that the Collingwood Football Club had.

Davis, who lives in Heywood in western Victoria, said he still cops criticism from his own people for working with Collingwood. The most criticism he cops, and the hardest he has received, is from his own First Nations family and his own people. They question his work and what he does at the Collingwood Football Club, as a player and now. Even now, yes, he said.

Hence, why the trips are done. Davis said the trips are not just for First Nations people. They are for First Nations people to see the work the club is doing. Collingwood does not do it to put it all on the front page of the paper all the time.

Recruitment and community engagement

They do it because it is the right thing to do, and it is what this country needs, not just members and supporters. Recruitment was not the overriding purpose of the trip. Collingwood also met with NGA prospect Duquarn Foster, 15, a Tennant Creek kid. Foster has been living with his gold-prospecting grandfather and will move to board at St Patrick's in Ballarat next year with the club's logistical support.

Smiler was not from Collingwood's NGA zone, and AFL NT had invested much hope in him. The size of the travelling party confirmed that Collingwood was searching for more than a talented player or two, and outback photo opportunities. The Magpies were seeking connection with the Tennant Creek and Barkly region while educating themselves about the continent's First Peoples, including their art, their health, their kids, the reality of Indigenous incarceration and their footy.

In return, Collingwood brought their own cultural wares, including footy gear and sports bras donated by Nike, which contributed to the considerable cost of the trip. Above all, they loaned their rock star presence, predominantly of the players. The male squad was headed by Isaac Quaynor, Pat Lipinski, Hogan and the draftees who had been selected only five days earlier, plus lively Irish recruit Finnbarr Roarty.