Cruise dress codes have relaxed significantly over the past decade, with some lines dropping formal nights entirely and enforcement often haphazard. Passengers can generally dress as they like, with only basic rules applying in most evening dining venues.

Cruise line dress codes have relaxed significantly over the past decade and even now tend to be more a suggestion than a requirement. Enforcement is haphazard, and some cruise lines such as Oceania, Viking and Virgin Voyages have no formal nights at all.

Modern Cruise Dress Codes

This shift reflects the modern preference for informal travel and the desire to avoid extra luggage. Many passengers also find squeezing into formal attire after a tiring day in a tropical country too much of an ask. There are two kinds of cruisers. There are those who think cruising offers a sense of occasion and so like to dress up.

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On formal nights this means a cocktail dress for women and a suit and tie, if not a tuxedo, for men. Formal attire might also be worn in speciality restaurants, especially if a steakhouse or French, and for certain occasions such as an invitation to dine at the captain's table.

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Then there are those who equate a cruise with a beach or island holiday, the point being to escape office dress codes or dressing up entirely. A holiday means relaxation, and that means shorts and a T-shirt. If you belong to the second group, as the author does, then you are in good company. Most cruise lines do have dress codes but such directions are vaguely phrased.

Country-club casual, smart casual, resort chic, cruise elegant and evening chic are among terms used by cruise lines that are open to interpretation. Increasingly, these codes apply to certain areas of ships, notably the main and speciality dining venues in the evenings. Even so, there will only be some formal nights. The buffet and other informal restaurants, such as the pool grill, are always exempt.

History of Formal Attire

Formal dress for dinner is a holdover from the early days of luxury passenger liners, which were costly and frequented by the upper classes who were used to dressing for dinner at home. In an increasingly democratic age, it began to look quaint and old-fashioned. Formal dress for all manner of occasions on land and in the air has long dwindled. In the mid-20th century passengers would dress up to board aeroplanes, but that is a distant memory.

Informal is the modern vibe and besides, few travellers want to be burdened with too much luggage, especially not an outfit and shoes that might be worn only once. Many passengers also find squeezing themselves into formal attire after a tiring day in a tropical country too much of an ask. Some cruise lines such as Oceania, Viking and Virgin Voyages have no formal nights at all.

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Rules for Evening Dining

But even Cunard, the most traditional of cruise lines when it comes to dress, has some areas of the ship where casual kinds can find comfort during gala evenings. You no longer need to worry too much about what your fellow passengers think. In general, you can dress as you like. Only basic rules apply: no shorts, swimwear, T-shirts or sneakers in most evening dining venues is the rule of thumb.

Brian Johnston seemed destined to become a travel writer: he is an Irishman born in Nigeria and raised in Switzerland, who has lived in Britain and China and now calls Australia home.