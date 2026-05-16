Why do people hate Arsenal so much?

The text explores the reasons behind the widespread dislike of Arsenal, including the team's perceived boring and fussicky style of play, the influence of data-driven phases in football, and the traditionalist approach to grinding out victory.

We shouldn't put angry hamsters in a box, even when we are literally putting angry hamsters in a box. Mikel Arteta's side will be deeply unpopular champions, but this probably says more about us than it does about them.

A recent social-media study concluded Arsenal's fans are the most disliked in the Premier League. The obvious starting point is: do people actually hate Arsenal? The answer to which is yes, they do. Arsenal is an objectively good elite-football entity.

If we must have hyper-rich clubs, this is the model of how to do it. Arsenal are also a counterpoint to the Chelsea model, with its destruction of sporting culture and its deeply stupid talent clearing-house methods. It is at least worth trying to understand why Arsenal are more likely to be held up as a model of all that is bad





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Arsenal Hate Football Style Of Play Data-Driven Phases Traditionalist Approach

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