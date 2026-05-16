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Why do people hate Arsenal so much?

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Why do people hate Arsenal so much?
ArsenalHateFootball
📆16/05/2026 7:25 AM
📰GuardianAus
30 sec. here / 8 min. at publisher
📊News: 36% · Publisher: 98%

The text explores the reasons behind the widespread dislike of Arsenal, including the team's perceived boring and fussicky style of play, the influence of data-driven phases in football, and the traditionalist approach to grinding out victory.

We shouldn't put angry hamsters in a box, even when we are literally putting angry hamsters in a box. Mikel Arteta's side will be deeply unpopular champions, but this probably says more about us than it does about them.

A recent social-media study concluded Arsenal's fans are the most disliked in the Premier League. The obvious starting point is: do people actually hate Arsenal? The answer to which is yes, they do. Arsenal is an objectively good elite-football entity.

If we must have hyper-rich clubs, this is the model of how to do it. Arsenal are also a counterpoint to the Chelsea model, with its destruction of sporting culture and its deeply stupid talent clearing-house methods. It is at least worth trying to understand why Arsenal are more likely to be held up as a model of all that is bad

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GuardianAus /  🏆 1. in AU

Arsenal Hate Football Style Of Play Data-Driven Phases Traditionalist Approach

 

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