The 555 prefix has been reserved by phone companies since the 1960s to prevent real people from receiving calls meant for fictional characters, but some directors like Martin Scorsese use real numbers instead.

The 555 phone prefix became a Hollywood standard in the 1960s when US phone companies proposed it to prevent real people from being swamped with bewildering calls from film fans.

Since then, all phone numbers in the 555-0000 to 555-1099 range have been reserved against public use. Similar systems followed around the world. Germany has around a thousand Drama Numbers set aside for fictional purposes, while France ups the figure to 60,000. In Australia, the Australian Communications and Media Authority offers a few dozen mobile, 1300 and 1800 numbers for use in made-up contexts.

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Your movie might be set anywhere from Anchorage to Albuquerque, but the number stays the same. It is a Hollywood convention for a reason. A sizeable subset of the population will spot a phone number on screen and think: Is anyone at the other end? That curiosity has consequences.

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Why Filmmakers Ignore Phone Rules

Most producers are not stumping up for what amounts to a minor Easter egg, which is where things go awry. It costs money to keep phone lines open. Call most fake lines today and you will be rewarded with a this number is disconnected message. But some filmmakers break the 555 rule.

Martin Scorsese committed one of Hollywood's cardinal sins in The Departed. His characters have real phone numbers. One number is disconnected today. The other leads bizarrely to the distinct sounds of a dial-up modem connecting, a noise I had not heard this century.

Scorsese Included Real Numbers

The Departed belongs to Leonardo DiCaprio's beleaguered undercover cop. A third number belonging to Jack Nicholson's crime boss follows the 555 rule. It was never real. I still do not know why Scorsese went out on a limb and included two working phone numbers in one of his greatest films.

One is no longer connected, but the other leads to a functioning voicemail with a generic the person you are calling is unavailable intro. Scorsese knew what he was doing. Perhaps the working number is that of a bully from Scorsese's childhood. Maybe it is revenge on an unkind film critic.

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As far back as I can remember, I picture Marty chuckling, I always wanted to be a prankster. Not every non-555 number is a mistake or a prank. Ghostbusters was accompanied by ads featuring a 1800 number that led to an answering machine message voiced by Bill Murray and Dan Aykroyd. Similar stunts have been pulled for other films.

Bruce Almighty God Number

Bruce Almighty included God's phone number minus the area code, leading to baffling conversations across the United States, especially in North Carolina where the number was owned by a church. The exceptions to the disconnected rule are Better Call Saul and Breaking Bad. Years after both series ended you can still leave messages on the voicemails of crooked lawyer Saul Goodman, bank CEO Kevin Wachtell and drug runner Nacho Varga.

Writing this story inadvertently deposited me into that subset of weirdos who attempt to call fictional characters. My quest took me everywhere from New York via the 2007 ghost story to the original Infernal Affairs, which is just as loaded with characters punching legible phone numbers into their keypads. Once you start looking for non-555 numbers on screen, they turn out to be surprisingly common.