RACGP Endorses Nature Prescribing Guidelines for GPs Across Australia

The Royal Australian College of General Practitioners has endorsed new guidelines for prescribing nature, with over 1000 GPs already offering nature dosing to patients for conditions from cancer to anxiety.

The Royal Australian College of General Practitioners has for the first time endorsed new guidelines for prescribing nature to patients. Developed by the not-for-profit People and Parks Foundation, the Nature Dose resource details how GPs can prescribe the outdoors as part of routine care.

More than 1000 GPs already prescribe nature to their patients. When three-time cancer survivor Sarina Sorrenti and her husband Sam Pitruzzello visit their GP, they leave with scripts for medications and a prescription for nature. Nature walking, GP Vicki Kotsirilos wrote on a recent script for Sorrenti, alongside a list of vitamins. The pair are among a growing number of Australians benefiting from nature dosing.

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Nature Walking Prescriptions

The couple regularly walk beneath towering gums along a billabong near their home in Melbourne's north. It is about absorbing and noticing all the details, everything from the bark on the tree trunk to the branches, even the leaves, says Pitruzzello, who has a rare condition called myositis that causes muscle weakness and pain. It is not just go for a walk for exercise, now it is time to heal. The practice is more intentional than simply being in nature.

It requires people to tune in to sights, sounds, smells and textures. This might include walking near water, feeling the texture of bark or listening to insects and birds. The guidelines state as little as 20 minutes a day, or two hours a week, can reduce stress, improve mood and wellbeing, enhance sleep and reduce blood pressure. Nature dosing is offered in addition to traditional medical treatment and is always individualised.

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People and Parks director Alison Hill says intergenerational indoorsness has led to many people no longer experiencing nature's benefits. She believes this disconnect is fuelling existential crises like climate change and leading to poor mental health and chronic diseases. Part of the solution is helping people reconnect with nature and remember that they are part of it, she says.

This helps them realise that when we are caring for nature, we are also caring for ourselves now and into the future. While evidence supports the movement, many studies have small sample sizes and rely on self-reporting. A recent UK study of 171 participants found nature prescribing significantly improved wellbeing while reducing anxiety and depression symptoms.

In Australia, a study of 39 young people with mild to moderate mental health issues found two hours of weekly nature dosing improved wellbeing, eased psychological distress and significantly reduced loneliness. Participants in the Shepparton area of northern Victoria went on bushwalks and did nature journaling, yoga, tree planting and nature photography. A larger UK study of almost 20,000 participants found spending at least two hours a week in nature was linked to significantly greater self-reported health and wellbeing.

Health Benefits of Nature

Advocates have several theories about why nature dosing works. It could provide an escape from modern stresses, or diversify the body's microbiome through exposure to different bacteria and fungi. Or perhaps our bodies are simply designed to thrive in the natural world. Dr Kuljit Singh, national chair of the RACGP's social prescribing specific interests group, says while anyone can spend time in nature, a formal nudge and guidance from a doctor can make all the difference.

It is empowering, the Gold Coast-based GP says. The doctor is telling you to do this, and you are doing it to prevent illness. It gives patients an alternative to a prescription, or a powerful adjunct to one. Singh, who has prescribed nature for about 20 years, says the practice is transformative.

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It makes a huge difference, from children right through to our seniors, she says. For children who have erratic behaviour, panic attacks, or anxiety, spending time looking, listening and feeling nature really calms them. Singh says the RACGP endorsement will encourage more GPs to follow suit. When we qualify as doctors, we are always taught to look at lifestyle measures first before we reach for a pill, she says.

Patients Transform Their Wellbeing

It has not always been given enough weight. Nature dosing has been used in trials for cancer patients at Alfred Health's Paula Fox Melanoma and Cancer Centre and at headspace in Shepparton. In another study, new parents in the City of Banyule in Melbourne's north-east were prescribed group-based nature dosing to reduce loneliness risk. Vicki Kotsirilos says prescribing nature is a no-brainer.

There is surprisingly lots of evidence demonstrating regular exposure to nature is beneficial to human health physically, mentally, emotionally and spiritually, she says. Nature contact can improve sleep and mental health, reduce symptoms of depression and anxiety and ADHD, reduce aggression, and bring greater happiness, wellbeing, life satisfaction and social connectedness. Pitruzzello and Sorrenti say nature dosing has transformed their health and wellbeing.

As frogs croak in the billabong and dragonflies skim the water's murky surface, Sorrenti says her nervous system is back in balance. She feels more energised than in her 20s and 30s. Her mental health, battered after three separate cancer diagnoses, has also improved. As well as daily nature walks, she stands barefoot in her garden for 15 minutes every morning.

People just want to go to doctors and ask them to fix them, she says. You have to be part of the healing. For Pitruzzello, regular nature dosing has improved his motivation to stay fit and healthy. It has also helped him come to terms with having a chronic health condition.

When you have chronic conditions like mine, it affects your mental health, he says. You can just get into this spiral.