Why Few Girls Continue to Play Chess as They Grow Older

The competitive world of chess still feels overwhelmingly male, prompting questions around why so few girls continue playing into adulthood. Researchers and players say retention remains a significant challenge, despite increased visibility of female players and growing junior programs aimed at girls.

They're learning fast, winning early — and then leaving the chessboard behind. The room is silent — except for the offbeat clicking of chess clocks and the faint sounds of scribbling on paper.

Her fluffy pink-and-yellow cardigan stands out in the crowd, where each player is fixated on the board in front of them. Like many times before, the nine-year-old is about to win a game of chess against a man more than twice her age. I want to win for the girls because it just seems like there are so many more men playing chess than girls.

So, I like more girl chess players, and when I see people around me that are girls, I feel happy and I want to win, Liu tells SBS News. Nine-year-old Clarissa Liu often competes against and beats adult players. While chess has found a new audience through pop culture and online platforms, many female players say the competitive world still feels overwhelmingly male, prompting questions around why so few girls continue playing into adulthood.

Popular streaming content, such as drama series The Queen's Gambit and a recent documentary about Hungarian chess champion Judit Polgár, has again put a spotlight on the experiences of women in the game. Chess.com, the world's largest online chess platform, says it has surpassed 250 million members worldwide, with nearly 15 million new accounts created in the first three months of 2026 alone.

Girls and women make up just 16.5 per cent of the world's 1.4 million active chess players, according to the International Chess Federation's (FIDE) 2026 Gender Equality in Chess Index (GECI) report. She is also one of the few young female players at her club and says she gets frustrated when she hears chess described as a game for boys. Some of my friends say girls shouldn't play chess because they aren't smart enough, Wu tells SBS News.

While there are more than 1,500 chess grandmasters worldwide — the highest title a player can achieve — less than 50 are women. Grandmaster David Smerdon, an associate professor in the school of economics at the University of Queensland, started playing at the age of five after finding a board in his attic. Chess grandmaster David Smerdon says women face more barriers in professional chess, contributing to many teenage girls dropping out of the game before reaching elite levels.

As soon as school finishes and they have to go to their first open tournament, there might be 100 men in the room and three girls, and suddenly you don't have that same social connection, Smerdon tells SBS News. The real issue here is that if girls don't see role models, they don't see clear support, and they don't see a clear path forward, then they'll leave the game, even if they'd prefer to keep playing.

The challenge isn't really so much getting girls into chess, it's convincing them that it's a good place to stick around. Some chess organisations argue that participation gaps are gradually improving, pointing to increased visibility of female players and growing junior programs aimed at girls.

However, researchers and players say retention remains a significant challenge. Smerdon wrote the GECI report on gender-related disparities in chess, which ranked 119 countries. The rankings are based on female participation, performance and progress in each country. Australia sits 108th on the GECI list, with participation rates at 9.64 per cent — well below the global average.

While many Australian female players stop playing chess in their youth, Smerdon's report found that the same drop-off is not happening in all countries. The report notes that participation rates can be shaped by a range of cultural and economic factors across different countries. Smerdon attributes some of that success to greater funding for women's tournaments, more female players being appointed to organisational roles and clearer pathways for young players.

We have an incredibly successful school program for chess in almost every state in Australia. It's just that challenge of converting them to stay longer in our game, and if we can do that, we could have incredible success on the world stage and hopefully follow a similar trajectory to, say, the Matildas soccer team. At a Brisbane girls' school, an eager group of students gather around an automated chessboard.

The pieces move seamlessly on their own, as teacher Matt Gilpin methodically explains the strategy at play. Gilpin is the head of a chess program at Somerville House boarding school and has seen the positive impact chess can have. It gives the children confidence … It really changes the way that they think about things, he tells SBS News





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