British chef Rick Stein, who turns 80 next month, reflects on his first trip to Australia almost 60 years ago and the events that shaped his life and career.

Rick Stein first landed in Australia almost 60 years ago, a year after his father took his own life. The British chef, restaurateur and television personality turns 80 next month, and he has now spent six decades building a life and a business on the other side of the world.

Rick Stein's Australian Restaurant Empire

Stein has probably had the longest and closest relationship with Australia of any foreign chef. He has opened 13 restaurants, nine of which are still operating today, including three in Australia. His Australian venues include Rick Stein at Bannisters in Port Stephens and a restaurant in Mollymook. His wife, Sarah Stein, tells a story about a BBC event held some years ago to honour him as a legend of the television industry.

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The room was filled with people celebrating the chef, a fixture of British dining since 1975 for his love of simple, produce-driven food. That night, the only person he was interested in speaking to was Frank, who was there to fix the photocopier. He was just an ordinary person, she says. According to his wife, the chef spent most of that evening hiding on the balcony from a room full of British Broadcasting Corporation royalty.

That conversation is more interesting, Stein says. You know, I quite like talking about technical things, like photocopiers. In fact, he would almost always rather be in the company of craftspeople, producers, grafters and technicians. I just like talking to farmers and fishermen, he says, plainly.

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I find them grounding. On paper he is a businessman, public figure and chef with an estimated net worth in the tens of millions. He grew up posh, read English at Oxford, and has written 33 cookbooks and a memoir. You will find his name on baseball caps, crockery, wine labels, the sides of restaurants and supermarket shelves, after he recently launched a line of fish dinners with UK supermarket chain Waitrose.

His white burgundy, produced with his son Charlie, is excellent. He has won a stack of awards, including an Officer of the Order of the British Empire for services to Cornish Tourism in 2003 and a Commander of the Order of the British Empire in 2018 for services to the economy in hospitality and tourism. He is very, very famous, and he has been very, very famous for a very, very long time.

Culinary Events in Port Stephens

The writer met him in Port Stephens, two hours drive north of Sydney, while he was in town hosting a two-day event at one of his mid-north coast restaurants. A few times a year, Rick and Sarah Stein run a meet-and-greet culinary series at their restaurants in Mollymook and Port Stephens, allowing fans to get up close and personal with the chef.

The event starts with a dinner showcasing a menu of Rick Stein favourites, including steamed pipis bathed in white wine and garlic, then Moreton Bay bug tagliatelle or a simple fillet of grilled blue eye trevalla. In between courses, the chef gives his audience what they are here for: a few moments of shared time, a short story or two and the chance for diners to have their menus signed.

He knows how to hold a room, and the room loves it. In between speaking, the chef conserves his aura. When the spotlight is off, he is quiet, thoughtful and more interested in how things work than who people are. Over tacos, corn ribs and beers by the pool, he describes his childhood as idyllic.

Childhood and Family Expectations

Stein is an avid swimmer, doing an hour a day of languid breaststroke while listening to podcasts. He grew up in an upper-middle-class family of artistic intellectuals in rural Oxfordshire, spending holidays by the sea in Cornwall. His older brother, a professor of neurophysiology, had excelled academically, and Stein talks about the pressure of his father's expectation of him to do the same. But, he says, I just could not ever live up to what my brother was doing.

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And I just got more and more despondent about it, thinking I was stupid. I really suffered from it. One of the ways he dealt with those perceived inadequacies was to become a bit of a local. So I would sort of go off with the kids from the village, says Stein.

I actually picked up an Oxfordshire accent, which is why some people think I should sound posher. The chef is no stranger to the challenges of mental health. His father suffered from bipolar disorder, a condition that was little talked about in the polite circles of the upper-middle-class Cotswolds. In his 2013 memoir, Under a Mackerel Sky, Stein writes that as a child he was embarrassed by his dad's effusive episodes.

Mental Health and Personal History

He honestly did not think he had much awareness of his father's depressed episodes. He was just terribly low, and Stein supposes he got used to living with someone who was intermittently sad. American chef David Chang loved the country so much he opened a Momofuku here. Northern Irish chef Clare Smyth opened Oncore, an offshoot of her Michelin-starred restaurant Core by Clare Smyth, in Australia.

Both were heavily awarded while they were operating here, but neither lasted. Stein, by contrast, has endured. When Stein was 18, his father took his own life by jumping off a cliff near the family's holiday home in North Cornwall. A year later, almost 60 years ago now, Stein landed in Australia for the first time.

He had been reading a lot of Hemingway, Steinbeck and Orwell and had the idea that a trip like this would act as a sort of masculine coming of age and rite of passage. I was thinking, I just want to be me, you know, and I did find that when I got here, says Stein. I think I have always been fighting against my background in some sort of way.

When he was younger, he had also been taken with the Aussie lifeguards the local Cornish council were employing at the time to deal with that rough stretch of English coast. It made sense, he says, because nobody had the knowledge of how to save people's lives in the surf like the Aussies did. Their displays of physical prowess, delivered with an Aussie swagger, left a mark on the young Stein.

I just loved their laconicness, their sportiness, their accent, he says. Wonderful people being parachuted in from another universe, in a way. And so Stein ran to a place that represented new opportunities, adventure and wanderlust. It was also a chance to carve a life outside his family's high-academic expectations, and to discover who he was.