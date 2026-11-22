A writer describes an unexpected gift of a homegrown cucumber from their 93-year-old neighbour Judy, praising her elegance, kindness and resilience.

A large cucumber wrapped with a bow was leaning against a front door last week. The resident had grown used to the door being a delivery zone of sorts, but the sight of the wrapped cucumber was both amusing and intriguing.

Judy the Building Legend

Barely had the door closed when a text message arrived from a friend who lives a floor below. Attached was a shot of another cucumber similar to the first, followed by half a dozen laugh emojis. It all made sense. Judy is a legend who lives in the building, someone regarded as royalty and a national treasure.

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She is 93 years old, sublimely elegant, smart as a whip and the matriarch of a kooky high-rise village. The writer first spotted Judy in the foyer soon after moving in, resplendent in flowing scarves and tribal jewellery, a balletic vision of elegance. After introductions, an invitation followed to her modest apartment for a sunset soiree, and a love story was born. Today, the writer would rather spend time with Judy than most others.

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The Meaning of Grace

Judy is the epitome of grace. Had the writer a daughter, she would have been called Grace, a joyous term full of character, charm and civility. Apart from its religious and legal connotations, grace implies beauty and elegance, poise and dignity, kindness and courtesy, mercy and goodwill, tolerance and forgiveness. It is a testament to a gentler time when modesty and manners mattered, one the writer wishes would return.

For a start, Judy is a knockout, one of those women with intrinsic style and standards. Her hair is always immaculate, her nails painted, her make-up minimal but effective, although she would insist otherwise. Her dress is chic but never ostentatious, with no big labels and an eclectic mix of loose layers, elevated by a statement scarf, belt or beads. She is not about fashion but style.

Judy is quick with a witty one-liner but never insulting, empathetic to others struggles and the first to offer support. Judy is also a sage soul and witty combatant who can laugh at herself honestly and often, self-deprecation being another quality lacking today. Talk to Judy about today issues and she listens carefully, always striving to learn. When she comments, it is considered.

She respects all opinions but often offers another perspective, one that is always hopeful. Judy has not a bad word to say about anyone or anything. She sees no purpose in it and knows better. Judy is not striding the corridors of the block like she used to, but with the use of her walker she remains unstoppable and has a far more active social life than most.

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A Generous Spirit

She loses her phone often, and the writer has happily rung her number many times to assist the search. Judy is not a fan of technology, but she learns and adapts as best she can because she possesses the power of patience. She is aware mortality beckons and jokes that when it happens it will be about time. But Judy will never complain, ever, except perhaps about the phone.

Ask her how she managed having 11 children, no twins, and she will answer that it was lovely, they all made do and were happy. Ask if she is bitter that her husband died at 41, leaving her with those children, and she smiles, grateful for the time she had with him. He was a gift and she loves him to this day. Judy is also generous, exceedingly so.

Should she receive, she will return. A cooked curry is answered the next day by a handwritten card and a sprig of rosemary at the door. An invitation for a drink brings Judy arriving with a grazing plate of whatever she has at hand, always festooned with a fresh-picked flower. If her children bring her fresh vegetables from their gardens, she shares her bounty.

The Cucumber Gift

That brings the story back to the cucumber. The writer rang Judy to identify her as the gift giver, and she explained she simply thought the writer might enjoy a homegrown cucumber. The gift was accepted in good grace, just as it was given, with eternal gratitude for being in a true lady thoughts, heart and orbit.