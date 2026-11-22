A walking tour in Canberra reveals the stories of female spies and counter-spies, from World War II codebreakers to Cold War operatives, including Evdokia Petrov and a suburban housewife who infiltrated the Communist Party.

A walking tour in Canberra is revealing the hidden stories of female spies and counter-spies who operated in the national capital, from World War II codebreakers to Cold War operatives.

The Spies in the Capital tour is offered by She Shapes History, an organisation highlighting women's oft-overlooked achievements. In Canberra, this includes involvement in the shadowy world of intelligence services, both in espionage and counter-espionage. A word of warning from the tour: in Canberra you never know exactly who's approaching you, or why. Tour guide Veronica tells a cautionary tale of a woman who moved to Canberra in the 1970s to work for the Department of Defence.

Also read Michelle Heyman becomes first A-League Women's player to reach 200 games for Canberra United

Heading out regularly with colleagues for a drink after work, she found the group growing ever bigger with the addition of friendly hangers-on. Who were these new mates? Just agents of the KGB hoping to pick up secrets, and ASIO agents keeping an eye on them. On a cold Canberra afternoon, a group strolled with Veronica from the Hyatt Hotel Canberra to nearby Albert Hall, a 1928 structure used for entertainment and other purposes.

Advertisement

Albert Hall Royal Commission Espionage

I know this place mainly for rug sales, says the guide, before drawing attention to the more sensational role it played in 1954. That year, Albert Hall served as the venue for preliminary hearings of a royal commission into espionage in Australia, following the defection of Soviet diplomat Vladimir Petrov. This provides a dramatic cue for Veronica to draw attention to the other spy in the Petrov household: Vladimir's wife Evdokia.

A cipher expert, she was unaware of her husband's plan to defect until after it had happened. She then became the subject of a famous photo in which two Soviet minders were hustling her onto a plane. At Darwin, she was separated from the other passengers and asked if she wanted to defect. The Petrovs' dog had a big influence on her ultimate decision to do so, says the guide.

The next stop is West Block, near the back of Old Parliament House and once home to the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet. During World War II, an office here was filled with mathematically talented young women who coded and decoded urgent messages to and from our allies. All unmarried, as in those days married women were expected to leave the public service, they lived together and worked together in crowded conditions.

World War II Codebreakers at West Block

Baseball bats were kept handy to destroy the cipher machines in the event of an invasion. Strolling on, the group hears about a communist spy who infiltrated the Australian government in the late 1940s and later confessed under her maiden name and disappeared from history.

Advertisement

Then at East Block, another administrative building, participants learn how Australia's counter-spy agency, ASIO, ran the most unlikely spy of all. That was an unassuming suburban Adelaide housewife who infiltrated the local Communist Party. Not for the first time on this tour, one finds oneself thinking: Why hasn't someone made a movie out of this? There are plenty more female spies to discover, including a multilingual British opera singer who joined the intelligence services during World War II.

She ended up in charge of the anti-communist section of ASIO in Canberra. Her story is told while standing outside the John Gorton Building, which once housed an underground communications centre. A chilly breeze whips up as the group contemplates the claustrophobic working lives of those formerly labouring under our feet, somewhat fittingly for a tour connected with the Cold War. We are, one reflects, the opposite to John Le Carre's famous spy who came in from the cold.

ASIO Files and Old Parliament House

The tour ends at the steps of Old Parliament House, where the guide mentions that by the 1970s, Anybody who was anybody had an ASIO file. ASIO, she says, spied on people from many backgrounds, including members of anti-war, First Nations and feminist groups. These steps are also famous as the site of ousted prime minister Gough Whitlam's exhortation in 1975 to Maintain your rage and enthusiasm.

Revealing that she wears a tattoo of these words, Veronica asks participants to walk away with enthusiasm for the unsung women who've influenced our national history, sometimes from deep in the shadows. The She Shapes History Spies in the Capital two-hour walking tour costs $60 a person. It takes place every Saturday and Sunday afternoon from 3pm in summer.