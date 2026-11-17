President Donald Trump will attend his first Quad leaders' meeting in Manila on Tuesday night, a 55-minute summit with Australia, India, and Japan, alongside a Thailand trade deal and ASEAN events.

President Donald Trump will attend his first Quad leaders' meeting in Manila on Tuesday night, sitting down with Australia's Anthony Albanese, India's Narendra Modi and Japan's Sanae Takaichi.

It will be the first Quad leaders' summit in two years. The meeting is scheduled to last 55 minutes. It is sandwiched between Trump's arrival after a 20-hour flight and a special US-ASEAN reception and dinner. Ken Moriyasu, a senior fellow for Asia at the conservative Hudson Institute in Washington, said the short duration is a problem, especially with translation needs.

Also read Trade, tensions and trust: What's really at stake in Manila for these 'loyal friends'?

Short Duration Of Quad Summit

"That's 'Hello, how are you? The Quad is important. Goodbye.

' Times four," Moriyasu wrote on X. He added, "As countries increasingly prioritise their own interests over common goals, international summits are losing relevance. " Trump is known for scepticism of globalism and multilateralism, and for favouring one-on-one relationships, particularly with strongman leaders. So why is he going to the Philippines?

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Practically, the stop makes sense: it is on the way to the APEC summit in China, and the president's much-hyped trilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Trump will raise nuclear arms cuts with Putin and Xi in that rare trilateral meeting. Trump also joined ASEAN last year in Malaysia and parts of APEC in South Korea, including a meeting with Xi. In Manila, his agenda includes several items.

Trump's Broader Asia Agenda

In addition to the Quad summit, he will sign a trade deal with Thailand, then attend a reception and dinner for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations. The next day he will attend a bilateral meeting and lunch with President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. Moriyasu says part of the reason Trump is in Manila is "for image purposes.

" The goal is to avoid looking like he is only meeting with dictators when he poses alongside Xi, Putin and possibly North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. "To balance it out, he needed to go to Manila as well," Moriyasu said. Though he believes the Quad meeting is too short, Moriyasu says it is especially important for Takaichi.

"She has to make the case to Trump ... that allies offer a better future for America than teaming with these untrustworthy dictators whose only intention is to trick you," he said. Moriyasu says the burden of convincing Trump rests much more with Takaichi than with Albanese because of Beijing's strategy to isolate Japan and Taiwan. For Tokyo, the stakes are much higher.

Uncertain Future Of Quad Alliance

The Quad was elevated under former US president Joe Biden and is routinely described as "withering" under Trump. Trade tensions between the US and India for much of the past two years haven't helped. But some cabinet officials, notably US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, are enthusiastic about the Quad and want it to continue. A story on Saturday suggested the Quad was on life support.

"This is an utterly ridiculous take," said spokesman Dylan Johnson, who pointed out that Rubio had met his Quad counterparts five times in two years. Ali Wyne, a senior researcher at the International Crisis Group, argues that while Rubio and others might be invested in the Quad, they should be under no illusion that Trump is too.

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"There is a disconnect between the president's priorities and the priorities that I suspect many of his senior advisers have," Wyne says. He noted Trump's long-standing belief that allies are weak.

Trump Lame Duck Diplomatic Push

"He takes a fundamentally dim view of allies and partners," Wyne says. "There's certainly important work to be done between the four countries, but I just don't get the sense that the Quad has nearly as much momentum today as it had during the Biden administration. " Trump's desire to engage may owe something to his political reality after midterm election results. He is now a lame duck, staring down his final two years in office under a Democratic Congress.

It is typical for second-term presidents to focus more on foreign affairs.

"He wants to establish that he is just as geopolitically relevant now as he was before the midterms. And he wants to establish himself as a diplomatic force," Wyne says.

"There might be some trade deals, there might be some technology deals. But I think that his principal objective is to counter the perception - an understandable perception - that he is diminished at home and abroad after the midterms.

" Beijing is getting ready to welcome Putin and a lame duck Trump. The Manila visit comes as Trump balances multiple diplomatic tracks in Asia. The Quad meeting, though brief, remains a key stop. Moriyasu and Wyne both suggest the summit's value depends on follow-through.

For now, Trump's first Quad leaders' meeting will last less than an hour. Its impact may take longer to assess.