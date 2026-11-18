Nvidia's board has no plans to reinstate founder Jensen Huang despite his social media plea, as interim CEO Colette Kress must decide how much authority to give his daughter and other family members still at the company.

Nvidia's board of directors has no plans to bring back founder Jensen Huang as chief executive, chair Harvey Jones said, despite an 11th-hour plea from Huang on social media earlier today.

Nvidia Board Rejects Jensen Huang Return

Huang wrote that he would be honored to return as CEO if the board decided it was in the best interest of shareholders, employees, the company and America. Jones, speaking on a third-quarter earnings call, said he would not take questions about the circumstances of Huang's resignation or the ongoing investigation. He backed interim CEO Colette Kress, saying the company has every confidence in her leadership, integrity and ability to deliver.

Also read Trump Backs Jensen Huang Return as Nvidia CEO While US Tightens Chip Export Rules

Kress must quickly determine how much power Madison Huang, Jensen's 35-year-old daughter, will have in the company after her father's exit. She must also decide what to do about Jensen Huang's other family members employed at Nvidia: his son Spencer Huang and son-in-law Nico Caprez.

Before Jensen Huang resigned last week, Madison had become his de facto chief of staff, with considerable authority over more seasoned executives, according to more than a dozen current and former employees who spoke on condition of anonymity. A tense episode in February highlighted Madison Huang's disruptive role. Her father had been scheduled to headline a conference in New Delhi but pulled out shortly before the event and tapped longtime lieutenant Jay Puri to attend instead.

Nvidia had not buttoned up its plans for the conference, infuriating Madison Huang. On a call before the event, she berated other employees, including Puri, for being unprepared, said three people familiar with the meeting. Puri interrupted and told her he could answer her questions if she stopped yelling at him. Less than six months later, Puri left his role at Nvidia.

Jensen Huang, who employees say also has a hot temper, was aware of his daughter's behavior. He occasionally threatened to unleash an angry Madison Huang on other employees and told them to be afraid of her, said two people familiar with the comments. Even senior executives thought they could not disagree with her because of her direct line to the boss.

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Family Members Face Power Struggle at Nvidia

Those concerns were heightened over the last few days as Jensen Huang's allies in Silicon Valley and on Wall Street started a campaign to reinstate him. The Huang family, including Jensen, Madison and Spencer, and Puri did not respond to requests for comment. Jensen Huang resigned after revelations he had extramarital relationships with an Nvidia executive and a customer that US intelligence concluded was working for Chinese intelligence.

Both the FBI and the US Justice Department are looking into how his relationship with Alice Huang could present national security concerns. Her liaisons create a large question mark around whether any information has been leaked to China. Any suggestion that Nvidia's technological edge might be compromised would, to say the least, be unhelpful for the tech giant's investors.

In recent weeks speculation had swirled that Huang had been involved in an extra-marital affair, and soon after, reports of two other extra-marital affairs emerged, both with Nvidia staff members. Nvidia's stock price has crashed over the space of a month, down 33 per cent from its October peak. The Blue wave that enveloped the US midterm elections acted as a major circuit-breaker for the stock's valuation.

Key US states, including Texas, indicated they were not going to lie down and give data centres free reign over their landscape. So-called hyperscalers use Nvidia chips to power their data centres. Huang's affairs added to a sense of investor insecurity about the firm's ability to lead the market on computer chips.

Nvidia's Groq 3 chip was displayed at the company's GTC conference in California in March, and Jensen Huang was key in developing these chips, originally designed for computer games, for artificial intelligence applications. Jensen Huang built Nvidia into a multi-trillion-dollar company and it became the symbol of the global artificial intelligence revolution. But his talents are almost irrelevant to the board now.

Governance Concerns Overshadow Nvidia Leadership

Companies are more than just one individual, and the board has clearly placed a lot of weight on the market's perceptions of its governance practices. All the talent in the world is useless if an organisation isn't run according to established practices. Harvard Business School professor David Yoffie, who has served on more than a dozen corporate boards, said nepotism is almost always a bad idea and there are few examples of it even working modestly well.

Madison Huang received her bachelor's degree from the Culinary Institute of America in 2012 and studied at Le Cordon Bleu in Paris and London from 2013 to 2015, according to her LinkedIn profile. She then managed luxury hotels and an Italian pastry shop owned by Louis Vuitton Moet Hennessy for four years. In 2019, she started at London Business School and then joined the family business in 2020.

Spencer Huang attended college in Vancouver and then owned a bar in Taipei, Taiwan, for eight years before joining Nvidia in 2022, where he is a director of product management for its robotics efforts. He is considered quiet and focused on his responsibilities, said seven people familiar with his work. Caprez, who met Madison Huang at London Business School, joined Nvidia in 2024 and became heavily involved in dealmaking.

He has had a meteoric rise and is now a vice president of artificial intelligence infrastructure growth. He had attended executive team meetings with Jensen Huang. The trio has been viewed as an extension of Huang, but Madison has had the most influence. Colleagues have called her smart and a gifted marketer.

She is officially a senior director of product marketing for physical AI. She has been known for having sharp insight, getting work done and being a polished representative of the company publicly. In practice, she has acted as a chief of staff for her father and had significant sway over Nvidia's marketing and communications. She also joined his quarterly meetings with his executive team and helped build her father's celebrity image.

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About six years ago, Nvidia started marketing itself with a cartoon version of Jensen Huang, internally called Toy Jensen. After Madison Huang joined the company she pushed its marketing team to use that image of her father more widely, said two people familiar with the discussions. Nvidia started making pins with Toy Jensen and welcoming hires with a video of the cartoon. But Toy Jensen unnerved some employees, who worried it made Nvidia seem like a cult.

Crisis Communications Firm Hired for Image Management

In March, at its developer conference, Nvidia sold a 178 US dollar sweater with Toy Jensen on it. Nvidia stopped marketing itself with the cartoon Huang after he admitted last week that he had been unfaithful to his wife. In May 2025, Madison played a central role in hiring a crisis communications firm called Heller to help manage her family's public image.

She has told Nvidia's communications team it wasn't doing enough to protect Jensen Huang's reputation and pushed the team to involve Heller. Jensen Huang's wife, Lori, an accomplished electrical engineer, left her job to raise their children shortly before he co-founded Nvidia in 1993. On a podcast recorded in April, he said he missed a lot of Madison and Spencer's childhoods, including all of their karate tournaments.

He said both kids have read every shareholder letter, gone to every shareholder meeting and been to every single conference he has ever done. Despite the fact that he was gone a lot, they found a way to always love the company. Despite the board's decision to oust him, the groundswell of support had many wondering whether the board would reconsider. Chair Harvey Jones's comment on the matter this morning left no doubt about a possible Huang return.

In a third-quarter earnings call, Jones backed Huang's interim replacement, Colette Kress. He said the company has an incredibly talented leadership team and every confidence in Colette's leadership, integrity and ability to deliver as interim CEO. Kress said the leadership has stood up so strongly over the last week and that they have got this.

Analysts say Nvidia's executives are drawing a firm line in the sand to ring fence the fallout of the affairs in terms of the company's valuation. Jason Sedawie, Spaceship VP of investments, said Nvidia's first call since Jensen Huang stepped down was steady and business-like, marking a big shift in tone compared to Jensen's usual approach.

Anna Wu of Floodlines Research said the reason hasn't changed: Huang is still tied to too much uncertainty and risk, which is the same reason the board pushed him out in the first place. She said it is also a good test of whether the market only believes in the rockstar, or in the numbers too. Marcus Today senior analyst Henry Jennings said Huang is not the Messiah, just a very naughty boy.

He said the board's credibility is at stake and Jensen has become a meme, not a great look, and that a return would send a message which is not conducive to good governance. Jennings added that they were a little premature in sacking him and maybe should have waited until the investigation was over, but that ship has sailed.

For now, Nvidia has delivered on the numbers side, with revenue up 20 per cent for the third quarter to 115 billion US dollars, or 170 billion Australian dollars. The 3.75 trillion US dollar question is whether the tech giant, under new leadership, can better that, especially as the fallout from Huang's extramarital affairs continues to play out before the American public.

The board has placed a lot of weight on the market's perceptions of its governance practices, and Huang's talents appear secondary to that concern.