Sources confirm Justin Langer angrily rejected a plan to use red frog lollies to shine the ball in Australia's first Test after Sandpapergate, while four bowlers refused to take responsibility for the plot and pointed to David Warner.

Justin Langer angrily rejected an Australian team discussion about using red frog lollies to illegally shine the ball in the first Test after the Sandpapergate scandal, and Amazon cameras did not capture his rebuke.

Sources with knowledge of the 2018 tour of the UAE, where Australia played two Tests against Pakistan, confirmed recollections published by broadcaster Gerard Whateley. The discussion took place before the first Test of the series in Dubai. The lollies of choice were red frogs, normally used to help players sugar levels in hot conditions.

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Ban On Red Frog Lollies

At the time they were forbidden from being taken onto the field because of the team hyper sensitivity to bad optics after the South Africa tour earlier in 2018. The use of mints or other sugar-based sweets as an adjunct to saliva had been common in cricket for decades. It was outlawed as an artificial substance being used on the ball.

Saliva was banned outright from the ball amid the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, and players are now restricted to using perspiration only. The Amazon documentary series has become a recurring part of the national team story over the past eight years. A fourth season is currently being filmed. It was conceived partly to allow access to a dressing room that had previously been a closed shop, and partly to showcase the team new direction.

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But its rules of engagement include the team always having the option of veto over what is recorded or ultimately broadcast. Countless confidential team discussions have been left on the cutting room floor or not recorded. A source told this masthead that Langer rebuttal of ball tampering was one of them.

Bowlers Reject Ball Tampering

This masthead has also confirmed that bowlers Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon jointly indicated they were not prepared to take responsibility for the ball tampering plot. They felt that David Warner was the architect. Whateley quoted one member of the quartet as saying: F---k Davey, we are not going down for that guy.

A source close to the bowlers told this masthead on condition of anonymity that the accuracy of the quote may be disputed, but the overall sentiment is right. The relational chasm between Warner and the bowlers has never quite healed since, and has only grown wider lately. Warner declined to comment when approached by this masthead.

Langer infuriated response to the floating of ideas about artificially altering the condition of the ball is a reminder that it took Australian cricket a while to reconfigure itself after the sandpaper episode. Before the recent South Africa Test series, Travis Head told this masthead that he had similarly stamped out discussions about ball tampering in the South Australian dressing room. Head made his Test debut for Australia in the UAE Test match where the subject came up.

I made a pretty strong stand at that point, and I was captain at the time, that they were not going to be in the dressing room if that is the case, if that is what they want to do, Head said last month. I did not care what other teams did. I did not care if we were facing it.

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I just knew what a couple of close friends had gone through, and knew what the Australian team had gone through, and the flow-on effect of that. I do not care if we are bottom of the table, as long as we play the game the right way. That was my opinion, and still is my opinion.

Cummins Changes Team Culture

Head also reiterated something that Cricket Australia concluded last week, that the team improved sense of perspective about playing the game in the right way has been largely driven by skipper Cummins. It is driven from Pat. Pat has always said it is a game, and it is not do or die, Head said. If South Africa play really, really well, and we lose 3-0, that is OK; it is not the end of the world.

We will wake up tomorrow. I think that then brings in, I guess, that freer side of yourself to go out and express yourself. We have seen other teams around the world hold on to certain things or think it is the most important thing they are ever going to do, and sometimes you can play on that. You can see that they get tense and feel pressure, and you never play better when you are tense and feel pressured.

Truth Forum Terms Finalising

Cricket Australia declined to comment on Whateley investigation, but the governing body is working to finalise terms of reference for the truth forum. The forum will allow members of the 2018 South African tour party to share their often conflicting recollections. It meant a lot to speak with David and Todd on Friday. Being Australian captain carries with it an awesome responsibility, Cummins said last week after meeting with chair David Boon and chief executive Todd Greenberg.

David and Todd have a very tough job navigating cricket through all of this and I commend them for reaching out to me and to many of the players and staff from 2018. I support the forum 100 per cent. I will be there. All of the players and staff I have spoken with are very keen to go and to have their say.

There will be a lot of difficult conversations but that is what is needed.