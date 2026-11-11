Adam Gilchrist predicts dogfight as Michael Vaughan calls South Africa tour positive

Adam Gilchrist predicts a dogfight between Australia and New Zealand, while Michael Vaughan says Australia found positives in their South Africa tour loss. Selectors debate the top order four weeks before the first Test in Perth.

Adam Gilchrist is predicting a dogfight between Australia and New Zealand in their upcoming Test series, but Michael Vaughan believes Pat Cummins side knows more about itself after the tour of South Africa.

Australia squandered a 1-0 series lead in South Africa last month. The loss has put the team under huge pressure. The first Test against New Zealand is in Perth from December 9. Vaughan, the former England captain, said the South Africa tour was positive despite the result.

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Vaughan Analyzes South Africa Tour

He spoke at the Kayo and Fox Cricket launch in Sydney. He said Australia found Matt Renshaw and Josh Inglis on that tour. He also noted Marnus Labuschagne has been moved from No.3, where he averaged just over 20 for two years. Vaughan said if you want to be the best team in the world, your No.3 cannot average 20.

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Vaughan said he saw signs in South Africa that Australia will not go away. He said England will be happy because Australia are under a huge amount of pressure. But he added that as seen in 2019 and 2023, Australia will put up a good fight in England. Debate continues about Australia XI, especially the top three, four weeks before the first Test.

Mark Waugh, Mike Hussey and Kerry O Keeffe believe Travis Head should move down the order. The trio nominated Sam Konstas as an option to open with Renshaw. The 21-year-old was out for 24 charging Jordan Buckingham while playing for NSW on Wednesday in a Shield match. But he scored consecutive centuries against Western Australia last month.

Konstas Eyes Opening Role

O Keeffe said Konstas is a lot better than he was and is on top of his game in the Sheffield Shield. He said Konstas played well enough for Australia A in India A without getting a big score, and he can handle slow pitches. O Keeffe said Konstas will go to England next year as one of the openers. He called Head a dangerous middle-order player but a vulnerable opener.

He asked why not bond Renshaw and Konstas at the top because Konstas is the future and the future is now. Waugh said you pick a team for this series, and the problem is Australia has more middle-order players than openers. The trio were divided on who should bat at first drop. Waugh and Hussey say Steve Smith should move up from his preferred position at No.4.

O Keeffe said Nathan McSweeney had grown since his tough initiation against India Jasprit Bumrah. O Keeffe said McSweeney gets tough runs. He watched him in the Shield final last year when he got 50 and 20 on a pitch with a lot in it. He said McSweeney may have a ceiling in stroke range, but he does not get out when it is tough, he fights.

A former Australian player who made 12 on his return for Queensland in the Sheffield Shield on Wednesday could make a case to return to the Australian side. But it was added that a stint away from the national side could benefit him. He said the player just has to get back to playing for Queensland, enjoying his cricket, and finding his best mental state when playing his best cricket.

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Gilchrist and Waugh said the Black Caps would be licking their lips at facing their trans-Tasman neighbours. They said New Zealand have achieved things this Australian team has not yet, like winning in India and winning in England. They called New Zealand an industrious, workmanlike team who know how to take games deep. They said it will be a challenge and could be a long, drawn-out dogfight, and New Zealand have a great chance.

Waugh believes New Zealand have their best chance in years to beat Australia. He said they have a bowling attack to trouble Australia, including Will O Rourke. But he said the Black Caps must get over a mental hurdle against their trans-Tasman rivals. They have beaten Australia in a Test just once since 1993.

Queensland Players to Watch

Waugh said they have won one out of their last 33 Test matches against Australia, so that is the big hurdle. He called it a mental hurdle, a bit like the All Blacks and the Wallabies. O Keeffe highlighted Queensland batsman Jack Clayton, leg-spinner Spencer Green and quick Callum Vidler as his three players to watch this domestic season. He said to watch out for Spencer Green because no other wrist spinner in the country has what he has.

He said Green is an option because Australia is crying out, if Nathan Lyon falls at some stage, for a wrist spinner to announce himself. The chief contender from what he has seen is S. Green. O Keeffe said the player he is most excited about in Australian cricket is Callum Vidler, the fast bowler from Queensland. He said Vidler is 145km/h and bowls with a Jimmy Anderson release.

He noted Vidler is injured with stress fractures, which he called a shock, but he is only 21. O Keeffe called Vidler the most exciting of all the prospects. The cricketing world has also been gripped since Saturday by debate over who knew what in the 2018 sandpaper scandal against South Africa. Another former coach denied knowledge of the sandpaper plot, calling it absolutely false.