Midlife changes in women raise risks for heart disease, diabetes and dementia, doctor says

An obstetrician-gynaecologist explains how perimenopause affects heart, metabolic, muscle and bone health, and outlines diet, exercise and sleep steps women over 50 can take to lower long-term disease risk.

Midlife is a time of major changes in a woman's health, but it is also an opportunity to set yourself up for healthy ageing. As an obstetrician-gynaecologist who specialises in caring for women at this crucial time, I talk to my patients a lot about how their lifestyle changes can help protect their health during this transitional time and beyond.

Most women start having symptoms during perimenopause, the years leading up to menopause, which is when it has been 12 months since your final period. Those symptoms are not just hot flushes and night sweats. Perimenopause can cause new or worsened anxiety, irritability, depression and anger. Sleep disruption is also common and can cause daytime fatigue and worsen mood symptoms.

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Health Risks During Perimenopause

Additional symptoms may include joint pain, frozen shoulder, palpitations, feeling like your heart is racing or pounding, dry or itchy skin, hair loss and vaginal dryness, to name just a few. Perimenopause also brings changes to your heart health and metabolic health. During perimenopause, cholesterol often gets worse. Your bad cholesterol, or LDL, increases while your good cholesterol, or HDL, goes down.

Weight distribution often changes. Many women may notice they start to gain more fat specifically in their midsection. This, along with other hormonal changes, can lead to an increased risk of Type 2 diabetes. This means midlife is a critical time that influences a woman's risk for heart disease, stroke, dementia and cancer for the rest of her life.

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Of course, we are all dealt a genetic hand that also factors into whether we end up with these diseases. But there are a few steps you can take to lower your risk and set yourself up for success. Here is what I suggest every woman over 50 starts doing to prioritise their health now and into the future.

Diet and Protein for Midlife Women

Generally, insulin resistance, the body's inability to process carbohydrates as efficiently, and Type 2 diabetes risk increase as estrogen levels go down. So it becomes more important to focus on a diet that is high in protein, vegetables and fruits, and limits simple carbohydrates and sugars.

Additionally, women lose not only muscle mass but also bone density as they age. While hormonal changes play a role, so do lifestyle changes that are common in midlife, such as becoming more sedentary and not prioritising a diet and exercise regimen focused on building a healthy, strong body. Reduced muscle mass can contribute to insulin resistance and make weight gain more likely.

Deficits in muscle mass and bone density can lead to frailty and increase the risk of falls and fractures as you age. Increasing protein intake, along with exercise, can help bolster muscle and bone, and keep you feeling strong and capable. There is no hard-and-fast rule for how much you need, but nutrition experts typically suggest around one gram of protein per kilogram of body weight per day, distributed throughout all your meals and snacks, is a good target.

That would be 70 grams of protein for someone weighing 68 kilograms. For bone health, focus on getting adequate calcium, 1000 to 1200 milligrams, and vitamin D, 600 to 800 IU for most adults, ideally through food and sun exposure, every day. Our bodies did not evolve for sedentary jobs and evenings in front of a screen, and most adults in 2026 move far less than people did even 100 years ago.

Finding Time for Regular Exercise

That means that we must carve out time for physical activity. The biggest enemy of regular exercise is time. Many midlife women are juggling full-time careers, raising children and caring for older parents. On a typical day, it feels like a victory to cross off the top three items on the to-do list.

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If exercise is not in that top three, it is unlikely to get done. Finding strategies to incorporate more movement into your regular routine is a good way to get started and add a few minutes of activity here and there. Guidelines recommend getting 150 to 300 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic activity, like brisk walking, each week. But some movement is always better than nothing.

Aim for consistency at first, even if it is just a 10- or 15-minute walk each day, and then focus on increasing the time you move and even adding in some vigorous activity a few days a week. Two to three days per week, your daily movement should include weight-bearing exercise, which is essential to maintain bone density and muscle strength.

Sleep Challenges and Solutions

This can include strength training with weights, body weight or resistance bands, but any aerobic activity that includes some impact, such as running, dancing, hiking, tennis and jumping rope, counts, too. We know from decades of research that inadequate sleep can affect your health in many ways. Namely, it increases the risks of high blood pressure, Type 2 diabetes, heart attacks and stroke.

Poor sleep is also associated with higher rates of depression and anxiety, and may even contribute to long-term dementia risk. Unfortunately, sleep can be elusive for women at midlife. Many women have difficulty falling asleep. Even more common is waking up through the night.

This can happen due to night sweats, increased need to urinate, anxiety, ruminating or spiralling thoughts, or simply lighter sleep. And some women find that they wake earlier than needed and cannot go back to sleep. Of course, sleeping better is certainly not as easy as just deciding you would like to do it or trying harder. Rather, I suggest focusing on taking what small steps you can each day to work toward that goal.

While alcohol may help you fall asleep, it clearly interferes with sleep quality, so reducing or eliminating alcohol can be helpful if you are waking in the night or not feeling rested in the morning. Limiting caffeine is also critical.