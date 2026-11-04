Pierce Brosnan Backs Callum Turner for James Bond as Final Auditions Reportedly Begin

Pierce Brosnan has named Callum Turner as a James Bond frontrunner he admires as speculation grows over the next 007. Reports say Turner has tested at Bray Studios and stepped away from his production company.

Pierce Brosnan has named British actor Callum Turner as a James Bond frontrunner he admires, as speculation intensifies over who will win the iconic 007 role.

Pierce Brosnan Names James Bond Frontrunner Callum Turner

In an interview published overnight AEDT, Brosnan said he is eager to watch the new era of the film series and singled out Turner as someone capable of carrying the Bond legacy. All the men who are on the list now are actors I admire, Brosnan told the publication. Callum, Callum Turner is someone I have worked with, and he is so strong. They all have a voice and a physique, and a presence on film.

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They all have longevity as actors, all of these young men. However, Brosnan also noted he is just an audience member now who is eager to see who is going to play this epic role of cinematic history. Brosnan played the iconic spy for seven years and knows better than most what it takes to carry the coveted licence to kill.

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He first slipped into Bond's tux at the age of 42 for GoldenEye in 1995, following Timothy Dalton, who played Bond in two films. Brosnan became known for his suave, witty demeanour. He is often remembered for the iconic bungee jump and tank chase scene in GoldenEye, a film largely credited for rebooting the franchise after a six-year hiatus. Brosnan and Turner worked together on the 2017 drama The Only Living Boy in New York.

Reports indicated that Turner appeared to be firming up as the next 007, citing evidence that he had stepped away from the production company he founded with pop star wife Dua Lipa last year. Reports also said Turner had attended Amazon MGM's Bray Studios in the English county of Berkshire for screen tests last Friday. It was also claimed that Lipa was keen to record the next Bond theme.

Contenders for James Bond Role Undergo Screen Tests

Turner's name has been in the James Bond ringer alongside Jack Lowden, Harris Dickinson, Paul Mescal, Jack Barton and Australia's Jacob Elordi, who have already reportedly auditioned for the coveted role. Challengers star Josh O'Connor has also been mentioned. Testing has reportedly included each actor's stunt ability, dialogue, and camera presence. Final auditions reportedly began in late October, with reports suggesting that three to five actors had reached the final hurdle.

Slow Horses star Jack Lowden addressed the rumours, saying he was very honoured. He said: We are going to find out pretty soon, are we not? Because they have picked him. They have made their choice but they have not announced it yet.

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So my fingers are crossed for Jack. Lowden has already played a spy, and he may well do it again. As for Brosnan, he believes the next iteration of Bond by Denis Villeneuve will be magnificent. He also provided some words for whichever actor lands the prestigious role.

Denis Villeneuve Directed Next James Bond Film

I wish him the very best of life and strength and courage, Brosnan said. You know, it is hard to tell who it would be, but I eagerly await to hear the news and the celebration of the next James Bond. Brosnan praised Villeneuve as an iconoclastic director. He said the filmmaker's work is visionary, and his stealth and imagination of camera work and storytelling is so visceral and sensuous.

It is going to be great. It is going to be truly magnificent, Brosnan said. Of course, we all get sentimental and nostalgic, and you have to give it time and be patient, and it is always such a delightful game.