Why Rich Countries Excel at Women's Football: Investment Matters More Than Gender Norms

Economist Tiya Banerjee of the e61 Institute finds that a country's wealth correlates with women's football success, primarily due to higher public investment rather than gender norms. The study highlights that public funds in women's football yield greater returns than in the men's game, which is dominated by private capital.

Economist Tiya Banerjee from the e61 Institute has delved into the reasons why wealthy countries tend to dominate women's football , a phenomenon that has puzzled fans and analysts alike.

After the Matildas' impressive run to the semi-finals of the 2023 World Cup on home soil and nearly clinching the Asian Cup, expectations for the team have soared beyond their 15th world ranking. Banerjee's research indicates that this pattern extends beyond national pride, revealing a clear correlation between a country's economic prosperity and the success of its women's national football team.

Banerjee first examined the notion that richer countries are simply better at all sports, but this theory quickly fell apart. If wealth alone guaranteed sporting success, both men's and women's teams from affluent nations would be equally dominant.

However, the data shows a unique advantage for women's football, suggesting that other factors are at play. One potential explanation is that wealthier, more progressive societies provide greater support for women and girls in sports, creating a larger talent pool. Using female labor force participation as a proxy for gender equality, Banerjee found a correlation between women's workforce involvement and FIFA rankings.

Yet, further analysis revealed that gender norms only had a minor effect on the income-ranking relationship, pointing to more direct financial factors. The key factor, Banerjee argues, is investment. The amount of money a country puts into women's football significantly influences its national team's performance. Unlike men's football, which is fueled by massive private investments and a global transfer market that reached $13.08 billion in 2025, women's football relies heavily on public funding.

This public investment yields higher returns because it lacks the distorting effects of private capital. Most female players are trained domestically and compete in local leagues, making national infrastructure and funding crucial. Banerjee emphasizes that she is not advocating for diverting funds from men's football but suggests that equal funding could lead to greater success in the women's game due to the higher marginal returns from public investment





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