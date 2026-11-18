Western Bulldogs captain Marcus Bontempelli says key forward Sam Darcy is making strong progress in his return from a knee reconstruction and has travelled to the United States for extra training.

Western Bulldogs captain Marcus Bontempelli says key forward Sam Darcy is making strong progress in his return from a knee reconstruction and has travelled to the United States for extra training.

Darcy ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee against Geelong in April, ending his 2025 season. Bontempelli said the main challenge with Darcy is slowing him down rather than pushing him forward. He described Darcy as an incredibly competitive trainer who has even more incentive to return after missing time last year.

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Bontempelli said Darcy flew overseas earlier this week to complete additional training in the US, a move that was always likely once he was up and moving. Bontempelli said the club will continue to give Darcy as much time as possible, as it would with any player recovering from an ACL injury. He said Darcy is looking really good and is an exciting addition for the Bulldogs going into 2027.

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Darcy had kicked 12 goals in five games last season before he was hurt, with the Bulldogs starting the year with a 4-1 record. His absence derailed their premiership bid, and the club eventually fell to Adelaide in an elimination final. The son of a former AFL player had booted a career-high 48 goals in 2025, increasing hype around what the athletic, contested-marking forward can produce.

The Bulldogs will take a cautious approach, also mindful that Darcy was fortunate to escape a serious injury in 2025 when he hyperextended his knee. Bontempelli said Darcy would have found it tough watching from the sidelines last year because all competitors want to be out there contributing. He said the experience would likely fire Darcy up even more to make a difference, adding that a motivated Sam Darcy is good for the Bulldogs.

Toyota sponsorship deal confirmed

The star forward has also turned to mindset coach Josh Piterman to help him deal with his extended time on the sidelines. Bontempelli spoke as the Bulldogs confirmed a broadened sponsorship deal with Toyota. The Bulldogs enter the national draft this week after a profitable off-season headlined by the signing of prized free agent midfielder Zak Butters on a nine-year contract. The club hopes Butters will help alleviate its contested-ball issues.

Western Bulldogs have also boosted an undersized back line by securing former Adelaide defender Jordon Butts, but Bontempelli said the team still needs to use the ball better when rebounding from defensive 50. He said Butters will add to a midfield featuring emerging youngsters Ryley Sanders and Joel Freijah, who are really only scratching the surface of their talent. Bontempelli said the midfield group should grow from a capacity perspective and give the club more flexibility.

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He pointed to what Ed Richards has done across the past two seasons and said the hope is to give opposition coaches a lot of headaches around what they will have to do from a midfield perspective. The Western Bulldogs have won a premiership and featured in another grand final under coach Luke Beveridge, but they have not finished in the top four at the end of the home-and-away season in his 12 years in charge.

Beveridge contract under scrutiny

Beveridge is again off contract in the coming year, putting focus on the team's performance. Bontempelli said earning the double chance is the aim, but he would not be drawn into too much conversation about exactly where the club wants to finish. He said expectations are always to improve on the previous year. He said the off-season, trade period and incoming players give the Bulldogs confidence they should be able to improve and challenge for a top four spot.

But he added there is still a lot of water to go under the bridge and the team must earn the right before positioning itself to finish there. Without giving a direct answer on ladder position, Bontempelli said everyone at the club expects improvement. The Bulldogs are hopeful Darcy's recovery and the arrival of Butters can help turn that expectation into a genuine premiership challenge.