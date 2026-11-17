Airstrikes on Iranian missile sites have highlighted a possible link between Iran's extensive dam and water transfer projects and its secret military infrastructure. Experts say the overlap suggests dams may provide power and water to underground missile cities.

Airstrikes by the United States and Israel on concealed Iranian missile sites this year targeted many of the same areas as Iran's vast network of dams and water transfer projects, according to analysts who have studied both.

Dams May Support Military Buildup

Those analysts now conclude that the water projects may have been developed in part to support Iran's military buildup, a connection that had long puzzled environmentalists. For years, experts wondered why Iran built so many dams and pipelines, especially in regions with no apparent need for them. At least 533 dams have been identified across the country, among the most of any nation in the region.

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Nima Shokri, a water security expert at the Hamburg University of Technology in Germany, tracked that unusually high number for years. It was always puzzling to me, he said. Why were they building so many dams? This spring, Shokri was reading news about the war in his home country when he saw a map of airstrikes on suspected military sites.

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The pattern, a semicircle of dots from north to south, nearly matched his own map of dam locations. His old question was replaced by a new one: Why does it seem that wherever we have dams, there is a missile strike close by? Seven water and military experts interviewed said placing sprawling military sites near the continuous water and power supply of dams would be logical.

This gives Iran operational continuity, said Danny Citrinowicz, a former longtime Iran analyst for Israel's military intelligence agency. Iran has a strong incentive to ensure that its missile complexes are not dependent on the broader national infrastructure for essential services, he said. Citrinowicz added that it was reasonable to assess that Iran has invested in some degree of autonomous or redundant infrastructure, such as dams and water projects, for its missile facilities.

Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Energy, which is partly responsible for dam construction, did not respond to requests for comment. Iran's Revolutionary Guard, which also plays a role in dam construction, did not respond either. Iran calls its subterranean sites missile cities. They are heavily fortified tunnels and rooms dug deep beneath mountains, used not only to store and deploy long-range ballistic missiles and drones but also to produce them.

Farzin Nadimi, a senior fellow with the Washington Institute and an expert on Iranian military affairs, estimates there are at least 30 missile sites across the country. Very few countries maintain as elaborate a system of underground military sites as Iran, he said, citing North Korea as an exception. Still, Iran often experiences water shortages, and the dams serve important civilian needs.

Civilian Uses And Missile Sites

Many dams in Iran serve essential civilian purposes, including water supply, irrigation and hydropower generation, particularly in a water-scarce country, Shokri said. Any potential military role should not overshadow these functions. By highlighting the extent and location of concealed missile sites in remote parts of the country, the US and Israeli airstrikes may also have shed light on another puzzle that has troubled environmentalists: the reason behind a string of arrests in 2018 of wildlife conservationists working in protected areas.

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The Revolutionary Guard, whose intelligence arm carried out the arrests, did not comment about them for this article, and a definitive explanation remains elusive. But some environmentalists now suspect the conservation workers may have accidentally happened upon sensitive military sites. In 2018, the intelligence wing of the Revolutionary Guard detained dozens of conservationists on charges of espionage. One of them, Kavous Seyed-Emami, a founder of the Persian Wildlife Heritage Foundation, died in state custody.

Several other members of the group, who spent years in prison, said they were tortured and sexually harassed. At the time, senior Iranian officials said they were unaware of the allegations of mistreatment and that they would be examined. Iranian authorities accused the conservationists of using cameras, intended for monitoring the habitats of rare and endangered species such as the Asiatic cheetah, to instead gather intelligence for the United States and Israel.

2018 Arrests Of Conservationists

One of the accusations levelled against me was that I had trained lizards to spy on military installations, said Morad Tahbaz, a founder of the Persian Wildlife Heritage Foundation, who spent more than five years in prison. Political analysts suspected an effort by the Revolutionary Guard to undermine the reformist government in power at the time, which was trying to open the country to investment and expertise in various sectors, including the environment.

I think it is possible that the Guard saw anyone doing fieldwork near these sites, even wildlife conservationists, as a potential security threat, said Nik Kowsar, a prominent Iranian environmental and water analyst in exile in Washington. Kaveh Madani, who was deputy head of Iran's department of environment when he was arrested in the 2018 crackdown, said conservation groups never worked in wilderness areas without permission from the government and intelligence services.

Amir Aghakouchak, a prominent water expert at the University of California, Irvine, had long been perplexed by the construction of a massive project to transfer water from the Caspian Sea region to central Iran. The airstrikes may help explain why such projects were built despite their questionable civilian value, analysts say.