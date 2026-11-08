Scented Candles Need Two to Four Hours on First Burn, Expert Says

Nick Smart, founder of Agence de Parfum and Libertine Parfumerie, advises burning a new candle for two to four hours until the wax melts evenly. He also shares wick trimming and room pairing tips.

Scented candles bring instant joy to a space, from the initial process of lighting them (only use long matches, please) to being enveloped by their wafting scent as you enter a room.

Nick Smart Cares For Candles

When it comes to getting the most out of a candle, Nick Smart, founder of Agence de Parfum and Libertine Parfumerie, has some advice. Keep the wick centred and allow the candle to burn for at least two to four hours on its first use, until the wax has melted evenly across the surface, Smart says. Before each subsequent burn, trim the wick to around five millimetres to ensure a clean burn, he adds.

Also read As David Jones teeters, two new Chris Lucas eateries aim to revive Melbourne’s midtown

Position the candle away from draughts to allow the fragrance to disperse evenly throughout the room. Smart suggests picking a candle to suit each room in the house. Smaller candles work well in bedrooms and bathrooms, while larger candles suit living and dining rooms. As for burn time, a small 100 gram candle should burn for about 25 hours.

Advertisement

A medium 250 gram candle should burn for about 50 hours, and a large 400 gram candle should burn for about 80 hours. Fragrance, of course, is personal. Favourite combinations include fig and cedarwood, sandalwood and amber, and bergamot and neroli. In other lifestyle news, everyone is cutting their hair into this celebrity-endorsed style.

Here is how to keep it sharp. If you are having a beauty treatment before the party season, follow these steps to protect your skin. Most runway beauty looks take an army to perfect. These are the ones you can do at home.

Adam Liaw Makes Simple Enchiladas

After your face, this is the next body part to see the sun. Here is how to get it ready. Prince William accepted his baldness at 35. Here is how to make the transition smooth.

Get the pieces that will give your home a flavour of fashion's favourite decade. For a simple dinner, Adam Liaw's roast chicken enchiladas use a pre-roasted chicken. While Tex-Mex enchiladas are often baked in a sauce, these are much simpler. And in nutrition news, a dietitian says we need to stop the guilt over the occasional chocolate. There is no vice in enjoying it now and then.