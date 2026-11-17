Collingwood will award the retired No.42 of late premiership hero Darren Millane to its first draft choice every season, starting with Thursday's national draft. The club made the decision with the support of Millane's family.

Collingwood will revive the long-retired No.42 of late premiership hero Darren Millane and award the famous jumper to its first draft choice every season, starting with Thursday's national draft.

The Magpies will hand the number to their first-round pick this week and continue the practice annually, with the player wearing No.42 switching to a different jumper in his second year. Millane died in a car accident in the post-season of 1991, aged 26, barely 12 months after he was a key figure in Collingwood's drought-busting premiership. His number was retired by the Magpies after his death.

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Millane Family Support for Return

Collingwood had considered restoring the number during Eddie McGuire's long stint as president, but chose to keep the jumper retired in consideration of the Millane family's wishes. The club has now acted with the family's support. Collingwood chief executive Craig Kelly, a premiership teammate and close friend of Millane, said the return of No.42 gave players, staff and the club's fan base the chance to learn Millane's story and ensure the values he embodied are passed on to future generations.

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The awarding of No.42 to the first player drafted each season repeats Collingwood's brief tradition of handing the first draftee No.35, worn by full-back Simon Prestigiacomo and most famously by club legend Peter Daicos. That ritual ceased when Collingwood recruited Nick Daicos, Peter's champion younger son, who took ownership of the number. Kelly thanked the Millane family, including his mother Denise, brothers John and Sean and their children, for their support in restoring the jumper.

As promised to the family, the Millane name will remain the only name on that locker, which Kelly said is an important part of why the number will rotate. A skilful and physically imposing wingman and midfielder, Millane was a cornerstone of Collingwood's rise under Leigh Matthews and in the 1990 premiership, when he was awarded the AFL Players' Association MVP, later named after his coach, was an All Australian and famously played the entire finals series with a broken thumb.

Career and Legacy of Millane

As an aggressive and powerful player who instilled fear in the opposition and reassurance in teammates, Millane was adored by the Collingwood army, not least for his larrikin qualities. His death from a drink-driving accident, in which he was intoxicated, was met with an outpouring of grief in the football world. Originally from Noble Park, Millane was an immediate gun when he arrived at Collingwood in 1984 from VFA club Dandenong, having been spurned by Hawthorn and St Kilda.

He won the club best and fairest in 1987, was runner-up in 1990 and was named in Collingwood's team of the century. He played 147 games. Kelly said football brought people together from all walks of life and different backgrounds, adding there are important lessons from Darren's time at Collingwood, his life and his passing that must continue to be shared with players and staff.

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Denise Millane said seeing her son's No.42 retired was a great honour for the family, but they are equally proud to see it return and be worn by a new young player each season. She said the idea that young players will have the opportunity to wear No.42 and learn about Darren's values, his teammates and his love for Collingwood is incredibly special for the family.

Club President Honours Millane

Collingwood president Barry Carp said Millane held a very special place in the club's history and his contribution to the club will never be forgotten. The stature of Millane at Collingwood is personified by one of the club's most earthy coterie groups, Club 42, established in honour of the star wingman. In deciding to restore No.42, Collingwood sought recollections from Matthews, former football general manager Graeme Allan, teammate and close mate Denis Banks and McGuire.