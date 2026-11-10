Why the Reserve Bank of Australia Is Raising Rates to Fight Cost of Living

The Reserve Bank of Australia lifted its official rate to 4.85 per cent, yet mortgage holders carry the heaviest burden as headline inflation sits at 4.3 per cent.

Voters in the United States and Australia are sending a clear message to their governments: fix the cost of living or risk losing your job. In Australia, the Reserve Bank of Australia has responded with higher interest rates, a tool that its governor, Michele Bullock, has used repeatedly this year. The official rate now stands at 4.85 per cent, the highest level in 18 years.

The central question is what the government can realistically do about rising prices. The short answer is that nothing quick or painless is available. Making living costs easier to bear, according to the economic logic behind current policy, first requires making conditions tougher for borrowers and spenders.

Also read Reserve Bank warns AI data centre boom will keep Australia interest rates higher for longer

How Interest Rates Are Meant to Slow Prices

The Reserve Bank of Australia cannot directly lower what businesses charge, and the government cannot set limits on how much prices may rise in a capitalist economy. Any action to slow inflation has to work indirectly, and since the 1980s that job has belonged to central banks rather than the elected government.

The Reserve Bank treats keeping price rises modest as its most important duty. When it sees prices climbing too fast, its main response is to raise interest rates and keep raising them until it is satisfied that prices will eventually rise at a much slower pace. Economists describe this as reducing demand for goods and services that are growing faster than the economy can produce them.

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Higher rates have several channels. People with mortgages, particularly younger borrowers with very large loans, have less money left to spend on other things. Higher rates also tend to lift the Australian dollar against other currencies, making imported goods and overseas travel cheaper. Spending on imports leaves less money for locally produced goods and services, which puts further pressure on local businesses to limit price increases.

Why Critics Question the Latest Rate Rise

Not every economist is convinced that another increase was justified. The author of the source commentary said he was not persuaded by Michele Bullock's argument that, after four rate rises this year, Australia needed a fifth. Bullock said the economy showed 'excess demand', a claim the critic says he cannot see in the data.

Consumer spending accounts for well over half of total demand, and the critic argues it is not growing strongly. Retailers are describing shoppers as increasingly price-conscious, which is consistent with weak spending rather than overheating. The only part of the economy described as growing strongly is business investment in plant and equipment, particularly the construction of data centres.

The critic also notes that the impact of the 4.85 per cent rate is far greater than it was in 2008, because house prices and home loans are now about two or three times higher than they were then. Data centres raise separate questions because of their immense demand for power and water, but the source argues those concerns belong to other parts of government.

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Inflation Targets and the Pressure on Borrowers

The Reserve Bank's target is for consumer prices to rise by no more than 2 to 3 per cent a year. Inflation has been above that range since before the Albanese government was elected in 2022, and the Reserve Bank worries about its credibility after such a long stretch above target.

Headline inflation reached 4.3 per cent over the year to September. The more reliable underlying measure, which strips out volatile items, stood at 3.6 per cent over the same period. The inflation target is meant to reassure businesses and unions that prices will stay low, shaping how they set wages and prices.

The Reserve Bank fears a rise in inflation expectations, the risk that households and firms begin to assume high inflation will continue. That fear helps explain why the central bank acted when the 4.3 per cent headline figure drew attention. For ordinary borrowers, the immediate result is higher mortgage payments, even as the cost of living remains the main concern for voters.