Carlton's Poppy Scholz backs sister Matilda on AFLW sexism as Blues prepare for semi-final

Carlton's Poppy Scholz discusses her sister Matilda's response to sexist commentary, Carlton's finals push and the need for stronger AFLW maternity policies.

Carlton young star Poppy Scholz has backed her sister Matilda after the Port Adelaide All-Australian hit out at sexist commentary directed at AFLW players. Poppy said she was proud of Matilda for speaking up, noting her big sister had always been strong-minded and willing to fight for what she believes in.

The comments followed Port Adelaide players performing the Nutbush dance in their change rooms during the home-and-away season. The dance was a creative way to get through an hour-long lightning delay during the clash with St Kilda in poor weather conditions. AFLW fans on social media loved it, but there was an influx of derogatory and sexist commentary from others. One user posted: I wonder why this sport is a joke.

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Matilda Scholz Backs Sister Against Misogyny

Another added: Stick to dancing, it is better viewing. Matilda Scholz hit back at the commentary, telling media the critics do not watch women's sports, and do not understand that we prepare differently to how the men prepare. Poppy said she had many conversations with her sister about misogyny and sexism as they grew older.

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As we have gotten older, we have had a lot of conversations about misogyny and sexism, and like how that transpires in what she is doing on TikTok and in AFL, Poppy said. Especially being in female sport, I think we are subject to a lot of sexism. So yeah, seeing her call it out. I mean I would not expect anything less from her.

Poppy was asked why videos of professional female athletes having fun and dancing seem to make some people so angry. I think they do not like seeing females play sport and be good at something that maybe they want to be good at, she said. I think they just want something to tear down people that are playing in women's sport, so they come for our dancing.

AFLW Maternity Policy Under Scrutiny

They would do other stuff to calm their nerves, and dancing is something that we have found to calm our nerves. Poppy wants to find the confidence to use her own voice, too. Earlier this week, Gold Coast delisted Georgia Clayden just weeks before she is set to give birth, casting a spotlight on the league's maternity leave policy and support for pregnant and postpartum athletes.

I think definitely there needs to be a change, Poppy said when asked if the league's maternity policy should evolve. Just to give AFLW players some security so they can go start a family. The AFLW is such a new league, and it is not something that the AFL mens have to deal with. On the field, Carlton will take on Hawthorn in a do-or-die semi-final clash in front of a home crowd at Ikon Park on Saturday night.

It is a second chance for the Blues, who were outclassed by North Melbourne to the tune of 36 points in their qualifying final. Scholz knows it will be a tough game, but she says the Blues are ready. We know what our best footy looks like, it is moving the ball with speed and having fun with the way we play. That is when we are playing our best footy.

Carlton Semi Final Motivations Explained

So what is inspiring Carlton this year ahead of their semi-final clash with Hawthorn? Former rising star nominee Poppy Scholz says The Veronicas have taken a back seat this year. We knew after last year we could not redo it, we needed to find something new to give us a new spark, Scholz told this masthead. We have not found a new song.

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We tried a few, but nothing really came naturally, whereas The Veronicas came very naturally for us. Carlton embraced an anthem, and The Veronicas replied with a message of their own: You babes are Untouchable. The 19-year-old South Australian comes from a dancing background and brings her love of musical theatre to Carlton choreography sessions during the week. Scholz shares her love of dancing on TikTok with her growing social media fan base.

It is also a passion she shares with her sister Matilda, with the pair dancing around the living room until their feet ached. Asked whether there was a superior dancer between them, Poppy grinned. She just looks cooler when she dances compared to me, she said. I do not look cool, but I am building my skills.

Poppy Scholz Balances Study And Sport

Scholz says she is lucky to be surrounded by the calibre of teammates and mentors that she is, as well as Carlton's high-performance staff. They have kept her body in such good condition that she has not missed a single game. She has just completed her certificate IV in school-based education support and wants to go to university next year. She plans to study a dual degree in psychology and science.

The 19-year-old says she is fortunate to be inspired by great leaders at the club, highlighting her housemate, captain Abbie McKay, and veteran star Darcy Vescio. The 33-year-old Vescio recently signed a one-year contract extension. Vescio will play their 100th game on Saturday at Ikon Park, becoming the first Carlton AFLW player to do so. I hope I can be like a mixture of Darce and Abby, Scholz said.

I cannot speak more highly of them, both as leaders and as players.