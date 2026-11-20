AFL clubs have criticized a new draft rule that awards extra early second-round picks to bottom-five teams who bid on matched academy or father-son players. The rule delivered picks 21, 22 and 24 to Essendon, Richmond and West Coast after night one.

A new AFL Commission draft rule has delivered extra early second-round picks to Essendon, Richmond and West Coast while leaving many clubs mystified. The rule is tied to the 2026 national draft and disadvantages clubs that did not finish in the bottom five, especially those placed 11th to 13th.

After the first night of the draft, Essendon held pick 21, Richmond 22 and West Coast 24 as compensation for being deprived of a player by the matched bid on Doug Cochrane at pick No.1. The rule is the second of two major changes the league made to its bidding system. The first change has been met with widespread support. Under it, clubs can only use two picks to pay for a player, which raises the price.

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Port Adelaide, Carlton and Greater Western Sydney were all forced to pay something close to market price for their academy and father-son players. The rule was endorsed even by Carlton, who paid a higher price for Cody Walker after Richmond bid on him at pick three. The Blues felt the rule was just but should not have been introduced this year, as the draft was about to be gutted by the Tassie Devils.

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Essendon, who have Koby Bewick, Darren Bewick's son, lined up next year, concurred. The other rule is as popular as road tolls among clubs. If a club bids on a player inside the first five picks and another club matches, the bottom-five clubs each receive an extra second-round selection immediately after their natural second-round pick. Port Adelaide do not get the extra pick because they gained Cochrane, losing pick No.4 and their next choice.

Rule Targets Bottom Five Clubs

North Melbourne, who finished 14th, did not get another second-rounder since they had traded their pick No.5 for Nick Blakey. Theoretically, the compensation is for being deprived of a player by a matched bid. The rule was a response to the repeated success of the Brisbane Lions and followed St Kilda's unrelenting campaign to force clubs to pay a fairer price for father-son and academy players.

Brisbane had gained a pair of Ashcrofts, plus Jaspa Fletcher and then academy recruit Daniel Annable while stationed in the top four. The league was also mindful that Collingwood and the Western Bulldogs had snared freakish talents in Nick Daicos and Sam Darcy for multiple picks well below their genuine draft worth.

Clubs Mystified By Commission Change

The first rule was layered on top of an arcane points system that seemed devised by Stephen Hawking, as comprehensible as black holes and quantum physics to many footy fans. The clubs I spoke with were mystified by the second rule, which they know was imposed from above by the AFL Commission. Several clubs think it was driven by one or two commissioners in response to St Kilda's campaign. It was not the handiwork of AFL football operations.

It is the worst kind of meddling, when those driving the change have little lived experience of how it will play out. The club football people I consulted assert that the rule compels bottom teams to bid on a player even if they do not want him, so long as they are sure a club in Carlton, Port or GWS's position will match. One list boss said the list manager would get sacked if they do not.

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Far from making the draft fairer, these bottom-five bids will create a market distortion. Clubs argue they have incentivised bids on players who are marginal for that draft position. Take a hypothetical example. Cochrane is the consensus pick one, while Walker was rated by most scouts from three to five.

Unintended Consequences Of Draft Rule

Had Cochrane not been in the draft, Essendon would have been certain to bid on Walker at pick No.1. They would not do it to stick it up the hated Blues and force them to pay a premium, but to ensure they get what is now pick 21. One of several unintended consequences is that the AFL will no longer have genuine first picks each year.

As one club football boss put it, it is the end of real pick ones. Cochrane, as it happens, was a genuine pick one.

Next year, when the draft is the Devils' own, Tasmania cannot bid for a father-son such as Bewick or Louis Salopek at No.1 since they are not on the bottom. But if they were permitted, they surely would.

In addition to disadvantaging the AFL's petite bourgeoisie, the lower middle strata, the rule will create an incentive for teams to bid on someone who is not really pick No.1, as Nick Riewoldt, Harley Reid, Luke Hodge, Jacob Weitering and even Jack Watts were deemed by the club with first choice. The two-pick rule, which has near unanimous backing from clubs, was a case of the AFL listening to clubs and acting accordingly. The other rule was more like a decree.